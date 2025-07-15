Old Colony Habitat for Humanity Looking for Volunteers To Transform Church Into Family Home

A church at 762 Washington St. in Franklin, Massachusetts, will soon become someone's home. Old Colony Habitat for Humanity needs skilled builders and framers to make this happen. The plan keeps the building's historic shell while creating much-needed housing.

"More than just a house — we're building a future," said the organization per NewsBreak.

The build needs workers who know construction. Steven runs the project and takes sign-ups at Steven@oldcolonyhabitat.org. People with basic skills can help too: there's work for many hands.

Smart thinking turns old buildings into new homes. Instead of tearing down and starting over, workers save materials and keep the town's past alive.

Work starts on Washington Street when enough people sign up. The group's website lists open times and details for those who want to help.

Franklin takes a fresh look at empty buildings. Workers will fix up the inside of the old church, making space for a family to live.

This work fits with the town's push for more low-cost homes. Groups like Habitat step in where regular housing costs too much for working families.