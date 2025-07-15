Marshfield Dog Park Plans Two-Year Birthday Bash With Free Goodies

A two-year celebration kicks off at Marshfield Dog Park on Sunday, July 27th. From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., visitors can grab cold drinks and treats. Both pets and their owners will find something tasty.

"Time flies when you're having fun! Our volunteers are excited to celebrate the second anniversary of The Marshfield Dog Park being built," the organization announced per NewsBreak.

The park stands as proof of what determination can do. "This was a five-year journey to raise funds and secure land for this park. We're grateful for the support from the community in helping our nonprofit get this park built and keeping it clean," the group stated.

Public property rules block sales at the site. Still, those who want to support the cause can make donations. These funds keep the park in good shape under the nonprofit's watch.

Staff members work inside the fenced area. Their main task? Keeping the grounds clean. Three weekly cleanups ensure a safe space for all who visit.

This event marks big steps forward since the park's start. A simple idea grew into a meeting spot where pets play and owners connect.

At the party, dogs can enjoy special pup cups while their owners sip fresh lemonade. Each donation helps maintain the grounds and add new features.