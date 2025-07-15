Manchester Airport Passenger Numbers Up, Airlines Add More Summer Flights

The first five months of 2025 brought a 9% jump in flyers at Manchester-Boston Regional Airport. Airlines boosted their summer seat count by 13%.

"When you're looking at an opportunity to bring additional capacity into an airport that's doing everything they possibly can to keep their costs low, then Manchester is a good place to look, and I think we made a good case for that," said Tom Malafronte, according to WMUR.

Breeze Airways plans to expand its network. "Don't be surprised if people keep flying us. We'll just keep adding more and more destinations," said David Neeleman to Travel and Tour World.

Smart cost control and a focus on flyer needs drive the airport's wins. Each new passenger helps cut airline expenses, sparking more growth. Quick check-ins and short walks to gates make flying easier.

MHT pulls in people from Boston's north side and across New Hampshire. "If you live north of Boston and into New Hampshire, and you live around Manchester, going to Boston or going to the Manchester airport is like night and day," Neeleman said.

Work has started on fresh plans for growth. Staff will spend 18 months asking the public what changes they want to see.

This marks a big shift for the New Hampshire hub. More airlines now want in on the action. The mix of low fees and smooth operations catches their eye. Direct routes to major cities serve both work trips and fun breaks.