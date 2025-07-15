Boston’s Newbury Street Becomes a Walking Haven Every Sunday This Summer

Cars won't roll down Newbury Street on Sundays through September 21. The street transforms into a walking zone, part of Boston's Open Streets push. From Berkeley Street to Mass Avenue, people take over the mile-long stretch between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m.

"Opening our streets makes it possible for residents to engage with their neighborhood in a new way, or to explore a new part of the City for the first time," said Jascha Franklin-Hodge, Boston Chief of Streets, per the Boston Herald.

Each Sunday starts early, no parking after 5 a.m. Stores spill onto sidewalks with street displays, while pop-up spots and activities fill the car-free space.

What began as a test in 2016 now brings crowds to local shops. "The restaurants, retailers, and service businesses along the iconic street, and the entire Back Bay area, benefit from the exposure that Open Newbury provides," said Meg Mainzer-Cohen, president of the Back Bay Association.

Mayor Michelle Wu sees streets as places for people to meet. "When we see streets shut down to car traffic, the community gets to take over, small businesses have tables out in the street, kids are running back and forth, music, dancing, food, it's the best of what our public spaces look like," Wu said.

Winter won't stop the fun: a special December 7 event lets shoppers browse holiday items. The summer series skips just one day: August 31.

The idea has caught on across Boston. Five areas now host their own street events. Roxbury led the way this year. Next come Hyde Park on August 10, Dorchester on September 14, Mattapan on October 18, and Jamaica Plain on November 2.

Each area adds its own flair: food trucks park alongside face painters and balloon artists. Kids play games while crafters show their work. Free pedicabs shuttle people through the zones.