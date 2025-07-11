Win Rod Stewart Tickets All Week Long!

ContestsEvents
105.7 WROR is giving you the chance to see Rod Stewart live at the Xfinity Center on Saturday, July 26th — and it's as easy as listening for the code word and entering it below.

Rod Stewart is bringing his legendary voice, unforgettable hits, and high-energy performance back to Mansfield for a summer night you won’t forget. Whether you've seen him live before or this is your first time, this show promises a setlist filled with classics, stunning visuals, and that unmistakable Rod Stewart style.

Imagine this: It’s a warm July night, you and a friend are heading to the Xfinity Center. The crowd is buzzing, the lights go down, and then… "Maggie May” kicks in. It’s one of those concert moments you’ll be talking about for years. And the best part? You won your tickets from WROR!

We’re selecting five lucky winners, and each will receive a pair of tickets to the show. All week long, we’ll be giving out a special code word. Once you hear it, enter the code word below and click “submit.”

🎧 Listen for the code word at:

  • 8:00 AM
  • 10:00 AM
  • 12:00 PM
  • 3:00 PM
  • 5:00 PM

Whether you're reliving memories or creating new ones, this is your chance to experience a legendary artist in a venue built for summer nights and great music. Don’t miss out on this unforgettable concert experience.

