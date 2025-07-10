ContestsEvents
It’s Getting Very Hard To Find People Who Want To Be Supervisors

A new study shows that finding new supervisors is getting to be quite the challenge these days. Gone are the thoughts of climbing the ladder and into a management position…

Bob Bronson
A new study shows that finding new supervisors is getting to be quite the challenge these days. Gone are the thoughts of climbing the ladder and into a management position because today's workers are more content just managing themselves and don't want the added responsibility of being a supervisor.

What is the root cause of this lack of desire to be in charge? Are we less interested in supervisory roles because we are not being compensated enough for added responsibility? Or is that we have more interested in advancing our own careers without the added pressure of guiding someone else's career?

Perhaps this generation knows how hard it is to manage their own, because Gen Zer's have a totally different outlook on their jobs. The work/life balance equation is a relatively new one and is held in high regards and is a demand that they are making of their employers.

Some of their demands might sound ridiculous to other generations, such as a desire to have everything from sleeping pods for naps to game rooms that they can relax in. Not to mention the desire their disdain for the typical 9 to 5 Monday thru Friday workweeks and their love of "working remote".

Here's what the study says about workers lack of desire to be supervisors

Key findings include:

  • 55% of supervisors who left or plan to leave their roles cite a lack of fulfillment or advancement.
  • 86% of hiring managers believe supervisors have the tools they need, but only a third offer training on critical skills like conflict resolution or giving feedback.
  • 72% of hiring managers admit their companies should be doing more to support supervisors.
  • Nearly 3 in 4 Gen Z professionals say they'd rather develop individual expertise than manage people.

What can be done to get young workers more interested in being supervisors? It all starts with making the roll of being in charge much more attractive and rewarding both financially and personally for workers that are reluctant to take the lead at work.

