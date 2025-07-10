Federal Bill Slashes $335M from Massachusetts Turnpike Allston Project

A sharp cut in federal money has struck the $2 billion Massachusetts Turnpike Allston project. The spending bill axed $335 million meant for the road work through the Neighborhood Access and Equity Grant Program.

"Every single American relies on transportation. It is essential for quality of life and for the success of our economy. That is why it makes no sense that President Trump and Congressional Republicans just cut billions of dollars in transportation funding," said Massachusetts Department of Transportation officials per CBS Boston.

Workers would need 6 to 10 years to bring eight raised lanes to street level and build a train stop. State planners must now hunt for ways to fill the money gap.

Before this cut, funds came from many sources. Bonds brought $500 million, while a tax on rich residents added another $500 million. Toll fees pitched in $200 million. The city put up $100 million, with Boston University giving $10 million and Harvard adding $90 million.

State staff watch for news from DC about the grant. "MassDOT will stay in communication with project partners and stakeholders as we learn more," the transportation department stated, as reported by The Boston Globe.

Near Boston University, the work would fix a bend in the road and swap an old train yard for new features. Fresh paths would link local streets to 4.5 acres of green space by the Charles River.

Senator Ed Markey had good words for the lost funds last year. "This grant is transformative for Allston and Brighton because it reconnects communities to their original identity," Markey said per The Boston Globe.