Boston Renames Roxbury Library Branch After First Black TV Reporter Sarah-Ann Shaw

The Roxbury branch of Boston's public library system has a new name. The board picked Sarah-Ann Shaw, WBZ-TV's groundbreaking Black news reporter who died in March 2024, for the library's namesake. From now on, people will know it as the Shaw-Roxbury Branch.

"She would just want to encourage people to come to the library, to get books, to be literate, to share their love of learning and literacy, and, as importantly, to give their time and money to support programs at the library for the community," said Klare Shaw, according to the Boston Globe.

Back in 1978, this spot opened by joining two older sites—Mount Pleasant and Fellowes Athenaeum. Shaw backed the mix while pushing hard for money to fund local learning and student aid.

Mayor Michelle Wu backed the switch, noting Shaw's mark on media's future stars. "Throughout her career and long after her retirement, she dedicated herself to mentoring the next generation and creating opportunities for education and community to thrive," Wu stated, per the Bay State Banner.

Born in 1933, Shaw spent three decades at WBZ-TV. Her show, Say Brother - now Basic Black - took on tough topics like unfair housing, bank bias, and people without homes. The National Association of Black Journalists gave her their top award for lifetime work.

"Books and Sarah fit perfectly together. Libraries let minds run wild with ideas - that's exactly what Sarah-Ann stood for," said Peter Brown, who worked with her at WBZ, according to the Boston Globe.

The site aims to shine light on other key figures too. They want to honor Mamie Jones, who fought for civil rights, and Francine Gelzer, the branch's first Black bookkeeper. Some want to add "Nubian" to match the area's fresh name change to Nubian Square.