7% Of American Actually Enjoy Humidity

The summer of 2025 has been a strange one, the weather has been either rainy and in the 60’s or super hot days in the 90’s with ungodly humidity. Given…

The summer of 2025 has been a strange one, the weather has been either rainy and in the 60's or super hot days in the 90's with ungodly humidity. Given the choice, most of would prefer the cooler temperatures even if it means being soggy from rain, because it beats being soggy because of the humidity.

With the huge migration of Americans moving south they should stop and consider what the weather is like in the southern states before packing up their belongings. Sure, there isn't much of any snow south of the old Mason-Dixon line, but there sure is a lot of humidity.

It makes you wonder if people flocking to these areas have stopped to consider how much humidity there really is there. For northerners, having just an occasional humid day is about all they can stand, so how do people in the south handle it?

Certainly before the advent of air conditioning in the 1930's and 40's living in hot humid area was a challenge. Can you imagine what it was like before electricity and fans? Life must have been a constant search for a shady area with a cool breeze.

All this being said, there are people who actually enjoy the humidity and look forward to it. My wife for instance never complains about it and says she likes it. She says, summer is fleeting so enjoy it all while you can before the dreaded Mr Winter blows in.

As it turns out, she is not alone with her high tolerance of high humidity.

A new poll for summer found a decent number of Americans actually ENJOY humid weather.

Over 25,000 people were asked, "How do you feel about high humidity?"  And not surprisingly, most of us are NOT fans.

77% feel miserable in humid weather, including 48% who said they HATE it.  Another 16% claim they don't care either way.

But 5% said they like humid weather, and another 2% LOVE it.

So, even when the forecast looks hot, 7% of Americans . . . or 1 in 14 people . . . are hoping it feels even hotter.

We have to assume that these people who say they like humidity have either gone mad or they must have a very low body thermostat, or even perhaps, cold-blooded?

Bob is a native New Englander, growing up (sorta) in Maine where his love for radio started at a young age. While in high school he hosted radio shows on a local radio station, and he has never looked back. Bob joined the US Navy and served onboard the Sixth Fleet Flagship as a radio and TV host. After serving for 3 years, it was off to Emerson College in Boston. Bob hosted shows in Boston on WMEX, WVBF and WSSH in the 80’s and 90’s before heading to radio stations in Raleigh, NC, Manchester, NH, and New York City. Bob has been married for almost 25 years to Carolyn, a Woburn gal and they have 3 daughters, Nicole, Taylor, and Bridget. Bob and Carolyn are proud first-time grandparents to baby Caroline, who they plan to spoil every chance they get! “I started my career in New England and could not be happier to come back to Boston where I can root for all the Boston sports teams and eat lots of lobster rolls and clam chowder (okay not lots)… It is an honor to host the WROR morning show with LBF and wake up the World’s Greatest City!” Bob writes about recipes and restaurants, pop culture and trending topics.
