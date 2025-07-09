Will Massachusetts’ Happy Hour Ban Ever Be Repealed?

Sen. Julian Cyr renewed his pitch on Monday, July 7, to repeal Massachusetts' happy hour ban as lobbyists representing restaurants and package stores spoke out against the idea of beverage promotions eating into their profits.

Cyr and Rep. Samantha Montaño have proposed allowing Massachusetts cities and towns to offer happy hour promotions for alcoholic beverages during designated time blocks. Happy hours have been prohibited in Massachusetts since 1984 as officials tried to curb drunk driving.

"I'm actually testifying at the Provincetown Brewing Company here in Provincetown, one of the many businesses in my district, the Cape and Islands district, who are clamoring for and asking for the ability to get more business through their doors," Cyr told the Joint Committee on Consumer Protection and Professional Licensure.

According to an NBC10 News report, Cyr has stated that his happy hour proposal would bolster local economies and attract visitors to small and family-owned businesses. Cyr's proposal, however, has failed to gain footing in the state legislature. During its last session, the Senate incorporated Cyr's local-option happy hour provision into its economic development bond bill. That bill could not withstand conference committee negotiations with the House.

NBC10 News noted that the Massachusetts Restaurant Association (MRA), representing more than 1,800 restaurants throughout the state, opposes legislation that would alter the current situation surrounding the happy hour ban, according to Jessica Moore, the MRA's director of government affairs. She said this opposition also extends to a bill by Rep. Mike Connolly that would create a commission to weigh the merits of repealing the happy hour ban.

Moore believes the ban is "working and should be left alone." She said restaurants are already facing "razor-thin margins" impacted by inflation and high credit card processing fees.