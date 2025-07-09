Ben Stiller’s All-Star Comedy Roundtable Marks Presence at 30th Nantucket Film Festival

According to an Indie Wire report, Stiller said he was “dead set against” a comedy career because it's what his parents did. Stiller revealed he dabbled in standup during his teens, focusing on New York City's alternate side parking policy. He performed a version of his standup for festival attendees and his fellow panelists. Amber Ruffin, Zach Cherry, Iliza Shlesinger, Michael Ian Black, and Mae Martin all discussed the influences that led to their work in comedy.