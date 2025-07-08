Win Heart Tickets!

Heart is coming to SNHU Arena on December 10th—and 105.7 WROR wants to send you to the show.

This is your chance to see the legendary rock duo live, performing the songs you know and love. From "Barracuda" to "Alone" and beyond, Heart’s powerhouse vocals and unforgettable sound have shaped rock music for decades. Whether you’ve seen them before or this would be your first time, it’s a concert that’s sure to leave an impression.

Imagine yourself in the crowd, surrounded by fellow fans, as Ann and Nancy Wilson take the stage and fill the arena with their iconic energy. It’s the kind of night you’ll talk about for a long time afterward—whether you go with a friend, your partner, or someone you’re introducing to Heart for the first time.

It’s easy to enter. Just fill out your information in the form below and click Submit. That’s it. You’ll be in the running for a night out filled with music, nostalgia, and everything that makes live shows great.

Whether you grew up with Heart’s music or discovered them along the way, this is a concert you won’t want to miss—and WROR wants to help make it happen for you.

Want to make sure you don’t miss out? Tickets go on sale to the public on Friday, July 11th at 10AM—mark your calendar!