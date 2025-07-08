No Makeup? No Problem For New Dating Trend

ContestsEvents
Gen Z single women are bringing in a brand new trend in dating that could forever change what a first date looks like. Forget spending time putting on makeup and doing your hair special, the newest trend is to go without makeup and messing with your hair.

If you ask them why they are opting for the trend of not doing much to get ready for the date, they will tell you that they want the perspective date to see them as they really are. However, there might be more reasons why such as the cost of buying makeup and the time it takes to put it on.

If you spend upwards of an hour putting on makeup and doing your hair, that is a lot of time that might be wasted if there's no connection on the date. So, why put that much time, effort and money into something that could end up being a total waste of time.

This is the real me, take it or leave it!

It's supposed to filter out the jerks and help you zero in on the ones who actually like you for you.  Plus, guys can get ready for a date in five minutes if they want.  So, why should women have to spend an hour? 

Some women have decided to do this no makeup free first date and see how it goes. If they like the person and want to see them again, they begin adding more makeup for the second and third dates. The idea is, if they are worth my time and effort, I will go the extra yard and put on the makeup and do my hair too.

Another reason it's catching on is Gen Z'ers are just less likely to go on classic first dates, like dinner and a movie.  They're more likely to do casual stuff like hiking, where make-up seems kind of unnecessary.

If you're in the dating pool and want to give it a try be ready for a mixed reaction from your date, especially if you show up totally unkempt.

