Car Sitting is the New Side Hustle

Young handsome man driving his car while eating food in the traffic

Car sitting?

There’s a woman in New York City making up to $65 an hour to sit in people’s cars.

She’s not a driver. Or a valet. She’s what TikTok now calls a "professional car sitter."

And honestly? She’s my new hero.

Her job? Sit in someone’s parked car during street sweeping hours so it doesn’t get towed. That’s it. No heavy lifting. No awkward small talk. Just vibes and Venmo.

Car sitting. Genius.

This is elite-level loitering. And we’re mad we didn’t think of it first.

She’s solving a real New Yorker problem. Parking tickets are brutal. Street cleaning signs are basically legal booby traps. And now—thanks to this woman—you can just pay someone to deal with it for you.

It’s genius, lazy and peak 2025.

She’s basically a human cone, and I mean that in the most respectful way possible.

So of course this got me thinking:

Where else would we pay someone to wait for us? Because honestly, standing still is exhausting.

Bathroom line at a concert?

“I’ll give you $20 to hold my place while I go find a less haunted porta-potty.”

“I’ll give you $20 to hold my place while I go find a less haunted porta-potty.” RMV?

“Text me when it’s my turn. I’ll be at Panera regaining my will to live.”

“Text me when it’s my turn. I’ll be at Panera regaining my will to live.” Starbucks at 8 AM?

“Here’s my mobile order and a prayer. Godspeed.”

“Here’s my mobile order and a prayer. Godspeed.” Wedding receiving line?

“Send in my double. Preferably someone who can fake-laugh at Aunt Carol’s stories.”

“Send in my double. Preferably someone who can fake-laugh at Aunt Carol’s stories.” Kids’ recital?

“Sit on that plastic bench from 3 to 6 PM and I’ll name my next child after you.”

“Sit on that plastic bench from 3 to 6 PM and I’ll name my next child after you.” IKEA meatballs on a Saturday?

“I’m not fighting a swarm of people for frozen gravy balls. You go. I’ll be hiding in lighting.”

“I’m not fighting a swarm of people for frozen gravy balls. You go. I’ll be hiding in lighting.” Public pool chair reservation?

“Finders keepers. Take a towel, claim the chair, and defend it like it’s your homeland.”

Look, we’re not saying we’re lazy.

But we are saying we once seriously considered faking a limp to skip the line at Splash Mountain.

Someone invent a “Wait App.” We’ll be the first to download.