Boston’s Rose Kennedy Greenway Offers Food Trucks, Festivals, Fitness Classes, and Fun This Summer

BOSTON, MA – APRIL 25: Workers from More Specialized Transport of New Jersey install artist Ai Weiwei’s Chinese zodiac sculptures on the Rose Kennedy Greenway near Milk Street in Boston, April 25, 2016. The sculptures each weigh around 800 pounds, and were previously exhibited in Chicago. There are several sets of the sculptures. The installation will come down sometime in October. (Photo by Lane Turner/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

The Rose Kennedy Greenway Conservancy invites Bostonians and area residents to visit the Greenway this summer for a variety of events, including food trucks, festivals, fitness classes, and more. Many of the events and programs are offered at no cost. Here's a look at some of what's taking place on The Greenway:

Carousel Rides

The Greenway Carousel is open daily until it closes for the winter on Jan. 4, 2026. The carousel features hand-carved characters honoring Boston Harbor's wildlife. Tickets are available in person and online.

Festivals on The Greenway

The Greenway will be the setting for several dynamic festivals during the next several months:

July 12 : Caribbean Fest

Caribbean Fest July 27 : Kulture in the Square

Kulture in the Square Aug. 22 to 2 4: Films at the Gate

Films at the Gate Sept. 13 : KickBack Boston

KickBack Boston Sept. 14 : Boston Local Food Festival

Boston Local Food Festival Throughout October: Fall Fest, featuring Fall Fright Movie Nights

Food Trucks at the Greenway

Each day of the week, 22 food trucks will offer diverse cuisines at various locations throughout the park. New vendors for 2025 include Butter “UR” Biscuit, Hungry Nomads, Mi Corazon Taqueria, and Suya Joint, according to a news release shared with The Herald News.

Jazz in the Park Summer Concert Series

Presented by the North End Music & Performing Arts Center, the Jazz in the Park Summer Concert Series features live music in the North End on Thursdays from July 10 to Aug. 7.

The Greenway Artisan Market

Managed by the Somerville Flea, The Greenway Artisan Market is open on Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Oct. 25. Shop for local, handmade products, art, crafts, and jewelry.

The Greenway Fitness Program