Boston’s Rose Kennedy Greenway Offers Food Trucks, Festivals, Fitness Classes, and Fun This Summer
The Rose Kennedy Greenway Conservancy invites Bostonians and area residents to visit the Greenway this summer for a variety of events, including food trucks, festivals, fitness classes, and more. Many of the events and programs are offered at no cost. Here's a look at some of what's taking place on The Greenway:
Carousel Rides
The Greenway Carousel is open daily until it closes for the winter on Jan. 4, 2026. The carousel features hand-carved characters honoring Boston Harbor's wildlife. Tickets are available in person and online.
Festivals on The Greenway
The Greenway will be the setting for several dynamic festivals during the next several months:
- July 12: Caribbean Fest
- July 27: Kulture in the Square
- Aug. 22 to 24: Films at the Gate
- Sept. 13: KickBack Boston
- Sept. 14: Boston Local Food Festival
- Throughout October: Fall Fest, featuring Fall Fright Movie Nights
Food Trucks at the Greenway
Each day of the week, 22 food trucks will offer diverse cuisines at various locations throughout the park. New vendors for 2025 include Butter “UR” Biscuit, Hungry Nomads, Mi Corazon Taqueria, and Suya Joint, according to a news release shared with The Herald News.
Jazz in the Park Summer Concert Series
Presented by the North End Music & Performing Arts Center, the Jazz in the Park Summer Concert Series features live music in the North End on Thursdays from July 10 to Aug. 7.
The Greenway Artisan Market
Managed by the Somerville Flea, The Greenway Artisan Market is open on Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Oct. 25. Shop for local, handmade products, art, crafts, and jewelry.
The Greenway Fitness Program
Presented by Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts, the Greenway Fitness Program provides free fitness classes, including dance cardio, Pilates, self-defense, tai chi, yoga, and more. A complete schedule of classes is available online.