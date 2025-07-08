ContestsEvents
Are You A Candidate For A Sleep Divorce?

Bob Bronson
Woman covering her ears in bed

Is your partner keeping you from getting a good night’s sleep?

They say the divorce rate for American couples is close to 50%, now we have to start worrying about a sleep divorce? The difference here is presumably you will stay together as a couple, but not sleep together.

This will not be too much of a financial burden, because the only asset splitting you will be doing is bedroom furniture, and the actual bedding that you will need for your new sleeping arrangement. Of course, some couples have more than one bedroom available to them so that will make a sleep divorce much easier.

If you and your significant other have decided that sleeping together is no longer possible then perhaps you should consider the alternative. Although the term sleep, divorce sounds much more harsh than it really is, it is a parting of the ways nonetheless, I’ll be at just for sleeping.

What led to this new phenomenon? We assume this is always been a thing with couples, but now it has a new name. The problems are timeless, such as snoring, restless, sleep, and partners, who have insomnia.

You won’t need to hire a lawyer

Historically, separate sleeping arrangements were a symbol of luxury and status among the European upper classes. Nowadays, couples may opt for a "sleep divorce" due to reasons like snoring or conflicting schedules. But new research suggests that sleeping alone can result in better sleep quality compared to co-sleeping.

Additionally, when one partner has a sleep disorder, such as insomnia, sleeping separately can be beneficial. Despite potential stigmas, sleeping apart could lead to happier relationships and increased intimacy. It's important to openly discuss and prioritize connection and intimacy if choosing a sleep separation. (Studyfinds)

If you think that you would benefit from a sleep divorce, perhaps will give it a trial run to see how it works. You will know very quickly if this is the best way to go for you and your significant other very quickly . If you find yourself feeling much better in the morning because you got a good nights sleep.

Good luck and happy slumbering

Bob BronsonEditor
