American Cruise Lines Expands to Include More New Bedford Stops This Cruise Season

American Cruise Lines (ACL) will make more than 50 stops in New Bedford as part of the cruise line's New England Islands and Cape Codder cruises. These stops increased from 36 trips in 2024 to 25 stops in 2023.

According to a Cape Cod Times report, ACL is eyeing further expansion with a “New Bedford Cruise Gateway.” The park-like building on the southern side of the New Bedford State Pier would connect passengers to New Bedford's historic downtown and tourist attractions.

The New Bedford Cruise Gateways is one of seven proposals ACL presented to MassDevelopment for the 8-acre state-owned pier's rehabilitation last year. One of the other proposals that ACL pitched is a ferry service to Cuttyhunk Island, part of the Elizabeth Islands of Dukes County.

With its headquarters in Guilford, Connecticut, ACL maintains 90- to 180-passenger, U.S.-flagged small ships and riverboats. ACL visits communities in 35 states by river and ocean, said Julia Riczu, an American Cruise Lines executive assistant, during a 2024 meeting with New Bedford and Massachusetts officials, according to the Cape Cod Times.

American Cruise Lines' New England Islands eight-day, seven-night cruises include stops at Block Island, Bristol, Martha's Vineyard, Nantucket, Newport, and New Bedford. Costs range from $5,240 to $7,835. The Cape Codder cruises are eight-day and seven-night excursions. Stops include Martha's Vineyard, Massachusetts Maritime Academy in Buzzards Bay, New Bedford, Plymouth, Provincetown, and Newport in Rhode Island. Costs range from $6,350 to $7,835.