Aerosmith Needs to Get the Back To The Beginning Treatment

The rock world is still basking in the afterglow of Back To The Beginning, the July 5 all-star concert that saw the final performance of the original lineup of Black Sabbath and Ozzy Osbourne as a solo artist. It's hard to imagine any other event or moment in 2025 topping it. It was truly that impressive and moving.



Here's hoping it inspires a similar event for Aerosmith.



Back To The Beginning came about in large part because Ozzy was forced to cancel his farewell tour due to various health issues. The show gave The Prince of Darkness and the original Black Sabbath lineup a chance to go out on their terms and on top.



In August 2024, Aerosmith was forced to cancel their farewell tour after Steven Tyler fractured his larynx and was unable to fully recover. At the time, it was a heartbreaking end for one of rock's biggest and most iconic bands.



However, there appears to be some hope and promise that the Bad Boys from Boston could pull off one last show. Tyler has performed sparingly since Aerosmith's farewell tour came to a premature end, but his biggest performance since then came at Back To The Beginning. He fronted an all-star band on "The Train Kept A-Rollin'," "Walk This Way," and a truncated rendition of Led Zeppelin's "Whole Lotta Love."



When the Demon of Screamin' took to the stage at Villa Park Stadium, I held my breath. And then, I let out a sigh of relief, followed by cheers in my living room during the livestream. He sounded fantastic! (Here's some fan-shot footage for you to judge yourself.)



Tyler's vocal injury may prevent him from a full-scale tour, but he appears to have enough in the tank for one final send-off, Back To The Beginning-style.



Like the final Sabbath/Ozzy show, plenty of musicians would gladly gather to honor Aerosmith. (In fact, there's a good chance a lot of folks on the Back To The Beginning bill would participate.) Have it take place in Boston at Fenway. If the demand is there, hold the show at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough. Have the event benefit local charities.



If you book it, the masses will come, especially if it means getting to see Aerosmith take a proper final bow. Like Black Sabbath and Ozzy Osbourne, they more than deserve it.