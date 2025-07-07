Yes, We Name Our Cars and Yes, They Have Feelings

Cars are our friends and if you don't believe me, just ask me about Margaret.

According to a new survey, a third of Americans have given their car a nickname.

And honestly, if you haven’t yet, what are you even doing with your life?

We’re not just talking cute names like “Betsy” or “Buddy.” No, people are out here driving around in cars named things like The Rolling Turd and The Millennium Falcon. There are three main categories these nicknames fall into:

Pop culture references – Think Batmobile, Love Bug, or KITT.

Strong, dramatic names – The Beast. Silver Bullet. Anything that screams “I once dragged a Jet Ski up a hill in a snowstorm.”

Self-deprecating sad clunkers – Turtle. Slug. Puddle Jumper. Or, the award-winning Rolling Turd, which is both tragic and poetic.

Now, in our family, we take car-naming very seriously. My husband’s massive SUV is called Big Baby, because, well... it’s big, and it's been through a lot and needs some TLC. My beloved Volvo is named Margaret, after my grandmother. She also loved Volvos and drove like every trip was a mission from God.

Then there’s my old, little red VW Eos, who goes by Joanie. Why? Because my dad once said Joan Lunden looked great in red, and honestly, he’s not wrong.

My sister drives a car named Daryl. I'm not sure why. And I'm not sure I want to know why. The mystery is part of Daryl’s charm.

And get this—one in eight Americans think their car has actual feelings. Are they wrong? Maybe not. Big Baby sulks after a rough road trip. Margaret judges you if you don’t clean out the coffee cups. Joanie definitely flirts with the guys at the gas station.

Naming your car isn’t just silly fun—it’s bonding. It means you care. You see your car not just as transportation, but as a companion, a partner in crime, a four-wheeled therapist who knows your worst karaoke.