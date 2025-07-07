It’s Official: Ice Cream Wins Summer. Obviously.

Portrait of Asian child boy stands proudly with an ice cream cone in hand, sporting yellow sunglasses and a hat on blue isolated background.

Ice cream screams summer. Not a sizzling grill. Or a beach selfie. Forget even fireworks.

It’s ice cream. Plain and simple.

A new poll says it’s America’s favorite summer activity. And honestly? That feels right. Because when it’s 90 degrees and your thighs are stuck to a lawn chair, the only cure is a cone.

Now, I’ve done the research. Field-tested it all. If you’re local, here’s your ice cream bucket list:

Abbott’s Frozen Custard in Needham – Butterscotch. It’s not a flavor. It’s a spiritual experience.

Furlong’s in Norwood – Homemade. Heavenly. Worth the sticky fingers.

Crescent Ridge in Sharon – Moo-powered deliciousness. Plus, the cows are adorable.

Daddy’s Dairy in Stoughton – So many flavors it causes decision paralysis.

The Dairy Barn in Randolph – Soft serve royalty. Pro tip: Get the jimmies. Do not skip the jimmies.

Back to the ice cream poll.

60% of Americans LOVE ice cream.

Another 35% like it (these are people who eat it with a fork).

Only 1% hate it. Those people are obviously robots.

Other favorite summer things? Vacation. Grilling. Road trips. Swimming. All fine. All valid. But are any of those served in a waffle cone and covered in rainbow sprinkles? No, they are not.

Some other activities made the list too. Stargazing. Fireworks. Picnics. Hiking. (Hiking?? I support nature. I just prefer to observe it through the window of an ice cream shop.)

Also, sunbathing? Meh. Only 14% of Americans love it. Probably because it's hot and the SPF always misses one spot and then you have a weird triangle-shaped burn for three days.

So, if you’re wondering how to make the most of summer? Don’t overthink it.

Just find a local stand. Order your favorite. Sit outside. Drip all over yourself.

Repeat until September.

Summer isn’t about doing everything. It’s about doing what makes you happiest.