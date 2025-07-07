It’s Official: Ice Cream Wins Summer. Obviously.

ContestsEvents
Ice cream screams summer. Not a sizzling grill. Or a beach selfie. Forget even fireworks. It’s ice cream. Plain and simple. A new poll says it’s America’s favorite summer activity….

Ice cream screams summer. Not a sizzling grill. Or a beach selfie. Forget even fireworks.

It’s ice cream. Plain and simple.

A new poll says it’s America’s favorite summer activity. And honestly? That feels right. Because when it’s 90 degrees and your thighs are stuck to a lawn chair, the only cure is a cone.

Now, I’ve done the research. Field-tested it all. If you’re local, here’s your ice cream bucket list:

Abbott’s Frozen Custard in Needham – Butterscotch. It’s not a flavor. It’s a spiritual experience.
Furlong’s in Norwood – Homemade. Heavenly. Worth the sticky fingers.
Crescent Ridge in Sharon – Moo-powered deliciousness. Plus, the cows are adorable.
Daddy’s Dairy in Stoughton – So many flavors it causes decision paralysis.
The Dairy Barn in Randolph – Soft serve royalty. Pro tip: Get the jimmies. Do not skip the jimmies.

Back to the ice cream poll.

60% of Americans LOVE ice cream.
Another 35% like it (these are people who eat it with a fork).
Only 1% hate it. Those people are obviously robots.

Other favorite summer things? Vacation. Grilling. Road trips. Swimming. All fine. All valid. But are any of those served in a waffle cone and covered in rainbow sprinkles? No, they are not.

Some other activities made the list too. Stargazing. Fireworks. Picnics. Hiking. (Hiking?? I support nature. I just prefer to observe it through the window of an ice cream shop.)

Also, sunbathing? Meh. Only 14% of Americans love it. Probably because it's hot and the SPF always misses one spot and then you have a weird triangle-shaped burn for three days.

So, if you’re wondering how to make the most of summer? Don’t overthink it.

Just find a local stand. Order your favorite. Sit outside. Drip all over yourself.
Repeat until September.

Summer isn’t about doing everything. It’s about doing what makes you happiest.

Which, let’s be honest, is ice cream. Always was. Always will be

Lauren Beckham FalconeAuthor
Lauren Beckham Falcone is the co-host of Bob & LBF in the Morning. Formerly an award-winning reporter and columnist for the Boston Herald, she credits her current success as a pop culture commentator to watching too much TV as a kid and scouring the internet too much as an adult. LBF is a regular contributor to NECN and is an honorary board member at the Massachusetts Down Syndrome Congress. Lauren lives in Canton with her husband Dave and her daughter Lucy. Lauren writes about trending topics, New England destinations, and seasonal DIY.
