Win Toto Tickets All Week Long!

All week long on 105.7 WROR, we’re giving you the chance to win a night out you’ll never forget—live at Leader Bank Pavilion.

Toto is coming to Boston on Saturday, July 26th, and we’ve got five pairs of tickets to give away. All you have to do is listen to 105.7 WROR, catch the on-air code word, and enter it into the form below for your chance to win.

Code words will be announced each weekday at:

8:00 AM

10:00 AM

12:00 PM

3:00 PM

5:00 PM

So whether you’re listening during your commute, lunch break, or while winding down your day, you’ve got plenty of chances to catch a code word and enter to win.

Imagine it: a warm summer evening on Boston Harbor, great company, and Toto on stage at Leader Bank Pavilion—playing the songs that defined an era. From “Hold the Line” to “Africa,” this is the kind of night you’ll talk about for years.

Here’s how to enter:

Listen to 105.7 WROR at the times above to catch the daily code word

Come back to this page and enter the code word below

Click “Submit”—and you’re in the running

We’re only choosing five lucky winners, so don’t miss a code word and don’t miss your shot!