What’s Open on the 4th of July in Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Rhode Island

As Independence Day approaches, residents across Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Rhode Island are gearing up for fireworks, parades, and backyard barbecues. But what if you need to make a last-minute grocery run or pick up supplies for your celebration? Here’s a comprehensive guide to what’s open—and what’s not—on July 4th, 2025, across the region.

Retail Stores

Most major retail stores will be open on the Fourth of July, though some may operate on reduced hours. Here’s what you can expect:

Best Buy, Kohl’s, Macy’s, Nordstrom, Target, Walmart: Open regular or slightly reduced hours. Some locations may close early, so it’s wise to check with your local store.

Dick's Sporting Goods, REI, Office Depot/OfficeMax: Open, but many will close earlier than usual.

Dollar General, Big Lots, JCPenney: Open, with hours varying by location.

Grocery Stores

You won’t have to worry about empty fridges—most grocery stores will be open:

Stop & Shop, Shaw’s, Wegmans, Whole Foods, BJ’s Wholesale Club: Open regular hours, though some may close early.

Trader Joe's: Open, but all locations will close at 5 p.m.

Aldi: Open with limited hours, which vary by location.

Sam's Club: Open, but closing early (6 p.m. for Plus members, 6 p.m. for Club members).

Liquor Stores

Massachusetts: Liquor stores are open on July 4th, so you can stock up for your celebration.

New Hampshire: State-run liquor stores are open, but hours may vary. It's best to check with your local store.

Rhode Island: Liquor stores are open, typically following summer hours (often until 11 p.m. except Sundays, which close at 6 p.m.). Some may extend hours for the holiday weekend.

Hardware & Home Improvement

Home Depot, Lowe’s, Ace Hardware: Open, but many locations will close earlier than usual. Check with your local store for specific hours.

Drugstores & Pharmacies

CVS, Walgreens: Most locations are open regular hours, but pharmacy hours may vary. Some Rite Aid locations are closing permanently, but those still open will observe regular hours.

What’s Closed

Government offices, post offices, banks, and public libraries will be closed throughout the region. No mail delivery or trash pickup in many areas. Federal and state courts are also closed.

Tips for Shoppers

Call ahead: While most chains plan to be open, individual store hours can vary, especially in smaller towns or for independently owned businesses.

Expect crowds: With many people off work, stores may be busier than usual, especially in the morning and early afternoon.