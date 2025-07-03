This Day in Rock History: July 3

Rock music has had its moments throughout the years, both good and bad. No matter the date, there's always something there to remember, even on July 3. On this day fans have witnessed unforgettable shows while breaking news stories saw drug charges and the passing of treasured crew members. Whether it's rising stars breaking into the Billboard charts or legendary artists facing personal and professional turning points, July 3 shows just how many stories the world of rock can tell.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

From small beginnings to chart-topping hits, rock stayed loud and proud with some new (and some familiar) names:

2002: Alternative rock made the charts with Jimmy Eat World's hit, "The Middle." Maintaining the No. 6 spot on the Billboard Hot 100, it would stay on the chart for 33 weeks.

Notable Recordings and Performances

Rock fans packed venues around the world for unforgettable shows on July 3:

1985: Bruce Springsteen played at Wembley Stadium in London, where he performed hits such as "Born in the USA," "Badlands," "The Promised Land," and "Born to Run."

1996: AC/DC performed their second day at Palau Sant Jordi in Barcelona, Spain, as part of their Ballbreaker European tour.

Industry Changes and Challenges

Behind the scenes, rock legends faced both personal losses and defining moments that cemented July 3 in their memories:

1975: Chuck Negron was arrested for cocaine possession in Kentucky. This came just hours before his group, Three Dog Night, was set to perform in Louisville.

Chuck Negron was arrested for cocaine possession in Kentucky. This came just hours before his group, Three Dog Night, was set to perform in Louisville. 1986: U2 crew member Greg Carroll died in a motorcycle accident in Dublin. The band would later dedicate the song "One Tree Hill" from their The Joshua Tree album to Carroll.