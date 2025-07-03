ContestsEvents
The 4 Must-Have Things For A Perfect 4th Of July Party

Bob Bronson
Independence Day 4th of July - Picnic Table

Stock Photo

So you want to host a 4th of July party this year? Some people are natural party planners and know exactly what is needed to pull it off without a hitch. This is the one type of party that your guests have certain expectations for it, which means you cannot disappoint them.

We know that your 4th of July party has to feature a good old-fashioned red, white and blue theme with lots of flags and perhaps even bunting. The plates and napkins should have the same color scheme as well, including the silverware.

4 Must Haves for Any Good Fourth of July party

2,000 people were asked to name the top must-have things at a Fourth of July party.  So, the top things we'd be bummed to not see there.

1.  Classic barbecue foods.  You can get fancy if you want, but half said they'd be bummed if things like burgers and hot dogs weren't an option. So make sure you start with the all American basics before adding any other food staples. Also, sides are very important for any party, that includes potato and macaroni, salads, big beans, and maybe a casserole of some sort.

2.  Fireworks.  It's not possible in some areas, and don't break any laws.  But it's next on the list. If they were, kids invited to the party, sparklers are always a fun and safe option. Don’t try to put on a firework show if you don’t know what you were doing.

3.  Great music.  So make sure you've got a playlist ready to go and be sure to that it has pep to it. Nobody wants a playlist full of downer songs. Think all-American music that runs the gamut of genres from rock and roll to country to fun dance music that everyone can enjoy. It's not the time for all of your personal favorites. Make everyone happy

4.  Outdoor games.  Cornhole is always a safe bet, Sure to get people off their butts. There are other fun outdoor games like badminton and bocce if you have a set. Games are fun because it could break up the boredom of just sitting in your seat for the entire party. 

The poll also looked at the top Fourth of July foods.  The most popular mains are burgers, hot dogs, chicken, ribs, and sausage.  The most popular sides are potato salad, chips, baked beans, deviled eggs, and coleslaw. 

Bob BronsonEditor
Bob is a native New Englander, growing up (sorta) in Maine where his love for radio started at a young age. While in high school he hosted radio shows on a local radio station, and he has never looked back. Bob joined the US Navy and served onboard the Sixth Fleet Flagship as a radio and TV host. After serving for 3 years, it was off to Emerson College in Boston. Bob hosted shows in Boston on WMEX, WVBF and WSSH in the 80’s and 90’s before heading to radio stations in Raleigh, NC, Manchester, NH, and New York City. Bob has been married for almost 25 years to Carolyn, a Woburn gal and they have 3 daughters, Nicole, Taylor, and Bridget. Bob and Carolyn are proud first-time grandparents to baby Caroline, who they plan to spoil every chance they get! “I started my career in New England and could not be happier to come back to Boston where I can root for all the Boston sports teams and eat lots of lobster rolls and clam chowder (okay not lots)… It is an honor to host the WROR morning show with LBF and wake up the World’s Greatest City!” Bob writes about recipes and restaurants, pop culture and trending topics.
