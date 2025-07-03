The 4 Must-Have Things For A Perfect 4th Of July Party

So you want to host a 4th of July party this year? Some people are natural party planners and know exactly what is needed to pull it off without a hitch. This is the one type of party that your guests have certain expectations for it, which means you cannot disappoint them.

We know that your 4th of July party has to feature a good old-fashioned red, white and blue theme with lots of flags and perhaps even bunting. The plates and napkins should have the same color scheme as well, including the silverware.

4 Must Haves for Any Good Fourth of July party

2,000 people were asked to name the top must-have things at a Fourth of July party. So, the top things we'd be bummed to not see there.

1. Classic barbecue foods. You can get fancy if you want, but half said they'd be bummed if things like burgers and hot dogs weren't an option. So make sure you start with the all American basics before adding any other food staples. Also, sides are very important for any party, that includes potato and macaroni, salads, big beans, and maybe a casserole of some sort.

2. Fireworks. It's not possible in some areas, and don't break any laws. But it's next on the list. If they were, kids invited to the party, sparklers are always a fun and safe option. Don’t try to put on a firework show if you don’t know what you were doing.

3. Great music. So make sure you've got a playlist ready to go and be sure to that it has pep to it. Nobody wants a playlist full of downer songs. Think all-American music that runs the gamut of genres from rock and roll to country to fun dance music that everyone can enjoy. It's not the time for all of your personal favorites. Make everyone happy

4. Outdoor games. Cornhole is always a safe bet, Sure to get people off their butts. There are other fun outdoor games like badminton and bocce if you have a set. Games are fun because it could break up the boredom of just sitting in your seat for the entire party.