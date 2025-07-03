Orleans’ Annual Fourth of July Parade Takes on ‘Jaws’ Theme

In celebration of the 50th anniversary of the Hollywood blockbuster Jaws, the town of Orleans has announced its annual Fourth of July parade will carry a variation of a familiar line from the film as its theme: "We're Going to Need a Bigger Float."

The parade will step off from the parking lot of Nauset Regional Middle School at 10 a.m. on Friday, July 4, and feature bands, antique cars, and patriotic-themed floats. The Fourth of July parade will follow Eldredge Park Way and turn right onto Route 6A before continuing down Main Street. It will then proceed down Route 28 before concluding at the middle school.

The Jaws theme was one of four ideas submitted to students at Orleans Elementary School to consider. Jenn Allard, chair of the committee that organizes the parade for the town, told the Cape Cod Chronicle that the choice of the theme was an easy one for students to select.

This year, more than 80 participants will take part in the parade, everything from floats and model cars to bands. According to the Cape Cod Chronicle, it will be one of the largest parades in Orleans that people can remember.

Additional music performers will feature in this year's parade, including The Cyclones, who will be playing in memory of their late leader, Bruce MacLean, who died in April.

Brendan Guttmann, the town's former longtime recreation director, will serve as grand marshal. Awards will be distributed for first, second, and third place overall, plus the Bob Ward Memorial Award will be presented for the most patriotic float.