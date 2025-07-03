2 Entrepreneurs Come Out on Top in 2025 Boston Market Competition

The Boston Public Market has announced the winners of its third annual Entrepreneurship Forum Incubator Competition during the week of June 23.

After completing a six-seminar series and participating in a competitive business pitch contest, two local women- and minority-owned businesses can now sell their products rent-free at the Boston Public Market. An honorable mention was also bestowed on another business.

Ninawa Zero Waste Clothes and Melt in Your Mouth were chosen as this year's winners. Both award recipients will receive up to one year of free rent to sell their products at the Boston Public Market.

Created by Aelen Unan, Ninawa Zero Waste Clothes is a sustainable upcycled clothing business that was inspired by Unan's experience in a women's shelter, where she faced homelessness in 2019. The business specializes in transforming unwanted textiles — such as curtains, sheets, and old clothes — into eco-friendly products such as tote bags, aprons, tea towels, and other kitchen accessories.

Melt in Your Mouth, established by Silpa Pande, is a woman-owned business that creates all-natural desserts made with local seasonal ingredients.

The idea for Melt in Your Mouth originates from Pande's aim to make healthy, lactose-free treats for her infant. Her business has now expanded into a broader objective: crafting desserts made from real, clean ingredients free from preservatives, artificial ingredients, and high-fructose corn syrup. The company's product line includes various flavors, from traditional vanilla to more unusual tastes like rose cardamom.

Melt in Your Mouth will pop up weekly at the Boston Public Market starting this fall.

Wicked Bess, a minority-owned business that creates fruit vinegar drink mixers, was awarded this year's honorable mention.