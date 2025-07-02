ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Massachusetts Budget Passes on Time. Here’s What’s Included

Massachusetts lawmakers submitted their fiscal year 2026 budget plan to Gov. Maura Healey on Monday, June 30. It is the first time in nearly 10 years that lawmakers approved the…

Michael Vyskocil
Massachusetts State Capitol Building - Boston, MA

Stock Photo

Massachusetts lawmakers submitted their fiscal year 2026 budget plan to Gov. Maura Healey on Monday, June 30. It is the first time in nearly 10 years that lawmakers approved the budget before the beginning of the state's fiscal year on July 1.

According to the Boston Globethe $61 billion plan is only $1 billion less than the price of Healey's initial budget proposal and approximately $500 million less than what the House or Senate agreed to during recent months.

The final budget deal included the following items:

Eliminating Tenant-paid Broker's Fees

This measure would abolish mandatory tenant-paid broker's fees to eliminate unnecessary hurdles for renters. 

Requiring Fare-free Regional Transit

The budget requires regional transit authorities to provide fare-free service with an incentive of $209 million in funding to bring it into reality.

Supporting the State's Prosecutor in Chief

The budget bill would provide a 12% increase ($9 million) to Attorney General Andrea Campbell's office, extending $83 million for the 2026 fiscal year. This support is designed to help Campbell's office continue its fight against what it foresees will be continued legal action against the Trump administration's policies.

Backing the Surtax

The state's fiscal year 2026 budget relies more heavily on funds generated from the "millionaires tax." The budget plan sent to Healey on June 30 commits spending $2.4 billion from this revenue, a $500 million increase from what House and Senate lawmakers originally committed to and more than $1 billion above what was budgeted for in surtax revenue in the 2025 fiscal year.

Allocating Campaign Funds for Caretakers

Language in the budget allows candidates campaigning for office to use campaign funds to pay caretakers for parents or other adult dependents. The Globe notes that similar campaign fund language was passed by the Legislature last year, which approved using campaign funds for child care.

Massachusetts
Michael VyskocilWriter
Related Stories
Record-Breaking July 4th Travel Expected in Boston and Across Massachusetts
Local NewsRecord-Breaking July 4th Travel Expected in Boston and Across MassachusettsTim Staskiewicz
Health Officials Expect Active West Nile Season
Local NewsFirst West Nile Virus Case Registered on Cape Cod This YearMichael Vyskocil
American family celebrating 4th of July. People watching Independence Day fireworks holding US flag. Proud USA crowd cheer and celebrate. Group with America symbol. National holiday party.
Local NewsIt Might Be Rain-Free in Boston for Independence Day Festivities, FireworksMichael Vyskocil
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect