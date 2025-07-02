It Might Be Rain-Free in Boston for Independence Day Festivities, Fireworks

After what has seemed like months of endless rainy weekends in the Boston area, the National Weather Service is tentatively forecasting that both Independence Day and the first day of the weekend should be sunny to partly cloudy, with highs in the 80s and more comfortable humidity levels.

National Weather Service meteorologist Kyle Pederson told the Boston Herald that following unsettled weather at the beginning of this week, Thursday evening could bring a slight chance of precipitation. Friday's holiday activities, however, are expected to be rain-free, with temperatures in the low to mid-80s. A forecasted dewpoint of 55 degrees that day should make for comfortable conditions outdoors.

As of Tuesday, July 1, the Fourth of July fireworks forecast is looking promising, with continued clear skies and temperatures in the middle 60s, according to the weather service.

After weeks of Saturday rain, Bostonians will likely be celebrating the day after Independence Day for a break in the streak of wet weather.

“Starting from Jan. 4, 20 Saturdays so far this year have had some form of precipitation,” Pederson said.