The 6 Traits Of People Who Are “Cool”

Being cool is something that sounds like something you worried about in high school, but it something that stays with us long after graduation. We know cool when we see…

Bob Bronson
Young man with a t shirt and holding out his thumb

Being cool is something that sounds like something you worried about in high school, but it something that stays with us long after graduation. We know cool when we see it, but defining "coolness" has always been hard because frankly, it something that has always been undefinable.

If you're old enough to remember the ultimate cool guy, The Fonz from Happy Days back in the 70's and 80's, then you know that he was the coolest. Guys started buying black leather jackets and saving up for a motorcycle just to have the chance to be considered cool. Hard to believe that there was a time when Henry Winkler was the absolute coolest guy on the planet.

There are other people that are generally considered to have the "cool factor" without trying. Think of movie stars like the late Sean Connery, Paul Newman and Steve McQueen. They all personified coolness to the nth degree.

Do you have to have the chiseled good looks of actors like them or can you be cool and still be a normal person? The answer is apparently, no, which is good news, because not many people have movie star looks, and in an innate swagger.

Here are the results of the coolest survey ever taken

Researchers from the Universidad Adolfo Ibáñez in Chile conducted experiments with nearly 6,000 participants from 12 countries to explore the universal perception of “coolness.”

The study found that “cool” people are seen as more extraverted, hedonistic, powerful, adventurous, open, and autonomous, compared to “good” people who are perceived as more conforming, traditional, secure, warm, agreeable, universalistic, conscientious, and calm.
The researchers noted that while coolness has evolved over time, becoming more “commercially friendly,” the concept remains essential as society values creativity and change. (Dailymail)

Do you stack up with your coolness factor? The more points you score in the six essential, cool trades, the cooler you are perceived to be.

now you must ask yourself, is being cool all it’s cracked up to be? Remember it’s more important to just be yourself because that is pretty cool.

coolpersonalityPsychology
Bob BronsonEditor
