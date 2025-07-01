S’mores Hits Peak Season
Fireworks? Sure. Barbecues? Of course. But the real star of the Fourth of July week? S’mores. That’s right — it’s officially peak s’mores season, and your grocery cart knows it….
Fireworks? Sure. Barbecues? Of course. But the real star of the Fourth of July week?
S’mores.
That’s right — it’s officially peak s’mores season, and your grocery cart knows it.
According to Instacart — aka the place where your late-night cravings become real-life decisions — this is the week when graham crackers and marshmallows fly off the shelves like they’re on fire.
(Which they will be. Thanks, bonfires.)
Apparently, this is the time when Americans collectively say, “You know what sounds good right now? A flaming stick with a sugary pillow on the end, smashed between chocolate and a cookie.”
And honestly? They’re not wrong.
Instacart says this week sees the biggest spike all year in orders of graham crackers and marshmallows together.
Which means we’re not just randomly stocking up for baking or some Pinterest craft. Nope. We’re making s’mores. As nature intended.
The second biggest s’mores surge happens around Memorial Day, when everyone’s still pretending to be healthy for summer, but the call of melted chocolate is just too strong.
Then there’s a smaller bump around Labor Day, as we cling to summer like a sticky marshmallow clings to literally everything it touches.
It’s comforting, really. No matter where you live, who you vote for, or how badly your last camping trip went — we can all agree that nothing says summer quite like torching a marshmallow until it’s just shy of being a meteorite.
So if you haven’t had a s’more yet this season, what are you even doing with your life? Fire up that backyard fire pit, grab your graham, and go full gooey. Because summer is short, your marshmallow tolerance is high, and this is the week America becomes one nation, under chocolate, with liberty and snacks for all.