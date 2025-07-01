S’mores Hits Peak Season

Close up image of S’mores dessert with roasted marshmallows and a chocolate bar sandwiched between two square graham crackers. The dessert is displayed on a dark gray background, with two more S’mores in the background. The background is slightly out of focus.

Fireworks? Sure. Barbecues? Of course. But the real star of the Fourth of July week?

S’mores.

That’s right — it’s officially peak s’mores season, and your grocery cart knows it.

According to Instacart — aka the place where your late-night cravings become real-life decisions — this is the week when graham crackers and marshmallows fly off the shelves like they’re on fire.

(Which they will be. Thanks, bonfires.)

Apparently, this is the time when Americans collectively say, “You know what sounds good right now? A flaming stick with a sugary pillow on the end, smashed between chocolate and a cookie.”

And honestly? They’re not wrong.

Instacart says this week sees the biggest spike all year in orders of graham crackers and marshmallows together.

Which means we’re not just randomly stocking up for baking or some Pinterest craft. Nope. We’re making s’mores. As nature intended.

The second biggest s’mores surge happens around Memorial Day, when everyone’s still pretending to be healthy for summer, but the call of melted chocolate is just too strong.

Then there’s a smaller bump around Labor Day, as we cling to summer like a sticky marshmallow clings to literally everything it touches.

It’s comforting, really. No matter where you live, who you vote for, or how badly your last camping trip went — we can all agree that nothing says summer quite like torching a marshmallow until it’s just shy of being a meteorite.