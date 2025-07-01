Salem Celebrates Independence Day with Fireworks, Music, Parades

The city of Salem will hold its Independence Day celebration at the Salem Maritime National Historic Site on Derby Wharf on Friday, July 4.

The celebration begins with a Fourth of July bike parade, sponsored by the City of Salem Bicycling and Shared Path Committee, at 11 a.m. Kids can head to the Salem Common playground, where they can decorate their bicycle, scooter, stroller, or wheelchair, etc. for the event. Participants are asked to carry in and carry out any festive streamers and decorations. At noon, the city's bike parade will begin with a loop around the interior perimeter of Salem Common.

In the evening, at 5 p.m., a Kids' Space tent will open and offer crafts, games, and activities for children.

Live entertainment on the Main Stage begins at 5:30 p.m. featuring Jambalaya Horns performing a set of New Orleans-inspired soul and funk favorites. The Salem Jazz and Soul Festival is sponsoring this opening performance in honor of the upcoming Jazz and Soul Festival at the Salem Willows Shell on Aug. 16.

Opening ceremonies for the Independence Day celebration will begin at 7:15 p.m. when Salem Mayor Dominick Pangallo and other dignitaries will lead a parade down Derby Whaf accompanied by members of the Salem Veterans Color Guard. Stephanie Foster will sing the national anthem.

Following the opening ceremonies, Maestro Dirk Hillyer and the Hillyer Festival Orchestra (HFO) will deliver a concert filled with Broadway show tunes, famous movie themes, and patriotic music. Stephanie Foster and Matt Naegar will be this year's featured performers.

At 9:15 p.m., Salem will conclude the Independence Day festivities with a fireworks show accompanied live by the Hillyer Festival Orchestra performing the "1812 Overture" and other patriotic pieces.