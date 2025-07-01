Massachusetts Town Named One of CNN’s Top 10 to Visit in 2025

Northampton, Massachusetts, has earned national attention after being ranked eighth on CNN’s list of America’s Best Towns to Visit in 2025. The western Massachusetts city, home to about 30,000 residents, was singled out for its “vibrant downtown, cultural variety, local cuisine, and independent character,” according to CNN’s travel editors.

Nestled in the Pioneer Valley, Northampton offers a unique blend of small-town charm and big-city energy. Visitors are drawn to its lively Main Street, lined with independent shops, cozy cafés, and a celebrated arts scene. Smith College, one of the nation’s premier women’s colleges, anchors the downtown with its lush botanical gardens and the Smith College Museum of Art—both free to the public.

The town’s progressive spirit is woven into its history. Northampton has long been a haven for the LGBTQ+ community and is known for its strong social justice ethos. The city’s historic Academy of Music, built in 1891, still hosts concerts and performances, while local bakeries and restaurants spotlight farm-fresh ingredients and community events like the Summer On Strong outdoor dining festival.

Northampton’s bike-friendly streets and scenic rail trails offer outdoor adventures just steps from downtown. Whether you’re sampling wood-fired bread at Hungry Ghost Bakery, catching a show at the Iron Horse Music Hall, or exploring the Norwottuck Rail Trail, Northampton delivers a memorable New England experience.