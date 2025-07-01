Head to Maine for Fourth of July Celebrations, Fireworks

It's not too late to plan a road trip from Massachusetts to Maine for Independence Day. Celebrate Fourth of July with the following fireworks displays and festivals, as identified by CBS 13 WGME.

Augusta

Augusta will hold its Independence Day Parade at 10 a.m. The parade will run from Capital Street to State Street, through Memorial Circle to Water Street, turning right onto Cony Street, and ending at the entrance of Old Fort Western. A family-friendly Independence Day event will begin at Mill Park at 1 p.m. with children's activities, hayrides, music, and food vendors. A fireworks display at Mill Park will launch at 9:15 p.m.

Freeport

On the Fourth of July, Freeport will hold its Fourth of July 10K & Fun Run. The road race begins at 7:25 a.m., and the 1-Mile Fun Run/Walk begins at 9:10 a.m.

The Freeport Main Street Parade kicks off at 10 a.m. A showing of the movie National Treasure will begin at 7 p.m.

Unfortunately, no fireworks will be launched this year due to the lack of a safe launch location.

Portland

Portland will host a grand fireworks display for the Fourth of July on the Eastern Promenade. The fireworks are set to light up the night sky around 9:15 p.m. A rain date is scheduled for Saturday, July 5. Food trucks will be available on the Eastern Promenade Roadway.

Fireworks will be launched from the East End Trail. This trail will close from Cutter Street to the water treatment plant from 6 a.m. until deemed safe by city staff at approximately 11 p.m. In the event of rain, these trail closings would be in effect until Saturday, July 5 (the same times would apply).

The Casco Bay Wind Symphony will also perform this year, starting at 7 p.m. until the beginning of the fireworks show.

Portland's fireworks display can be seen from other locations than the Eastern Promenade. They include Amethyst Park, Baxter Boulevard, East End Beach, Fort Allen Park, Martin's Point on Veranda Street, Payson Park, and Bug Light in South Portland.

Naples

A fireworks display from Long Lake will go off around 9:15 p.m.