Dropkick Murphys to Rock Quincy’s 400th Anniversary Celebration on July 12

The Dropkick Murphys will have Quincy rocking on Saturday, July 12, as part of the community's 400th anniversary celebration.

The band, formed in Quincy in 1996, will make its return with an album release performance from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. across from 1250 Hancock St. in Quincy Center. Admission to the event is free.

Attendees will also witness the release of the American Celtic punk band's new album For The People on July 4. According to Boston.com, the band previously performed “Who'll Stand With Us,” one of the album's singles, during this year's St. Patrick's Day show and at Boston's “Hands Off!” rally in April.

A press release for the performance calls the album a “powerful tribute to the community and the spirit of resilience that has defined their music for nearly 30 years.”

“The Dropkick Murphys are not just a world-famous band — they're part of our Quincy story," Mayor Thomas Kock said in a statement shared with MassLive. “We are honored to welcome home the Dropkick Murphys for what promises to be an unforgettable evening of music and community spirit.”

“A free Dropkick Murphys show for the people — coincidentally the title of our album, which comes out July 4 — on Hancock Street on the Hancock Adams Common in Quincy, one mile straight down the street from our first practice space at 654 Hancock Street, during Quincy's 400th birthday, is really an honor,” Ken Casey, founder and lead singer of Dropkick Murphys, said in the statement.