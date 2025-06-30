USA TODAY Names Providence One of the Most Walkable Cities in the US

USA TODAY readers have named a Rhode Island community one of the most walkable cities in the country.

Providence was ranked No. 2 in the USA TODAY's 10Best Readers' Choice awards for the 10 best walkable cities for tourists.

Here's what USA TODAY had to say about Providence's walkability appeal:

"In this creative, charming, and modern city, enjoy a stroll along the Providence River and snap a photo by the pedestrian bridge. Go shopping and meander through cobblestone streets, and check out the murals and public art on display throughout downtown."

In a related 10Best Readers' Choice rankings category, USA TODAY named Providence as having one of the best riverwalks in the country. The 2.4-mile scenic walk, set along the Providence River waterfront, offers attractive views of downtown Providence's natural beauty and skyline, as well as historic sites such as Memorial Park and the location of Providence's original Union Station.