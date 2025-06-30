Starbucks Unveils Limited-Edition July Frappuccino to Celebrate Independence Day

Starbucks is kicking off July with a festive twist, unveiling a new limited-edition Frappuccino just in time for Independence Day celebrations. The bold new beverage, dubbed the “Star-Spangled Sips Frappuccino,” is available at participating stores nationwide starting July 1 and promises to be the ultimate summer treat for fans of the iconic coffee chain.

Inspired by classic American flavors, the Star-Spangled Sips Frappuccino features layers of creamy vanilla bean, vibrant strawberry puree, and a swirl of blue raspberry drizzle, all topped with whipped cream and patriotic sprinkles.

“We wanted to capture the spirit of summer and the joy of the Fourth of July in every sip,” said Starbucks beverage developer, Sarah Jones, in the press release.

“The red, white, and blue layers are not only a nod to the holiday, but also a celebration of the flavors our customers love most during the summer months.”

Starbucks encourages customers to share their festive drinks on social media using the hashtag #JulyFrappuccino, adding a community feel to the launch. “There’s nothing quite like enjoying a cold, colorful Frappuccino with friends and family on a warm July day,” Jones added.