ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Matunuck Oyster Bar Reopens with Outdoor Dining After May Fire

Diners can enjoy their favorite seafood dishes under large white tents daily from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., right across the street from the original location.

Tim Staskiewicz
Oysters close-up. A dozen of raw oysters on a platter, with lemon

Stock Image

Just weeks after a devastating fire shuttered the beloved Matunuck Oyster Bar, the iconic waterfront restaurant is set to reopen July 1 with outdoor dining at Matunuck Marina. Diners can enjoy their favorite seafood dishes under large white tents daily from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., right across the street from the original location.

The May 20 fire, which broke out just before Memorial Day weekend, destroyed much of the building. Thanks to the quick response from local firefighters, the blaze was contained in about 90 minutes, and no injuries were reported. The cause is still under investigation, but officials have ruled out commercial kitchen equipment.

Owner Perry Raso credits the community’s support and a new “Take It Outside” initiative, backed by Rhode Island lawmakers, for making the marina-side reopening possible. The bill allows businesses impacted by disasters to operate outdoors for up to 18 months.

“It’s amazing… it’s encouraging,” Raso told reporters, reflecting on the outpouring of help from neighbors and local officials. Staff remain optimistic, with Marcus Colantonio noting, “With change, there’s going to be good things to come.”

Matunuck Oyster Bar, recently named one of USA Today’s best restaurants in America, will continue to serve its signature pond-to-plate fare. Funds raised since the fire are helping support employees who lost wages during the closure.

For more information or to place takeout orders, visit RhodyOysters.com.

Foodrestaurantsrhode island
Tim StaskiewiczEditor
Related Stories
A lifeguard complete with rescue float monitors their beach
Local News19 Massachusetts Swimming Spots Closed Due to High Bacteria Levels Amid Summer HeatTim Staskiewicz
California Dad Offers $4,000 Reward After Priceless Wedding Speech Stolen in Beacon Hill
Local NewsCalifornia Dad Offers $4,000 Reward After Priceless Wedding Speech Stolen in Beacon HillTim Staskiewicz
Massachusetts Gas Prices Dip Below National Average Ahead of July 4th
Local NewsMassachusetts Gas Prices Dip Below National Average Ahead of July 4thTim Staskiewicz
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect