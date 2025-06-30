Matunuck Oyster Bar Reopens with Outdoor Dining After May Fire

Just weeks after a devastating fire shuttered the beloved Matunuck Oyster Bar, the iconic waterfront restaurant is set to reopen July 1 with outdoor dining at Matunuck Marina. Diners can enjoy their favorite seafood dishes under large white tents daily from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., right across the street from the original location.

The May 20 fire, which broke out just before Memorial Day weekend, destroyed much of the building. Thanks to the quick response from local firefighters, the blaze was contained in about 90 minutes, and no injuries were reported. The cause is still under investigation, but officials have ruled out commercial kitchen equipment.

Owner Perry Raso credits the community’s support and a new “Take It Outside” initiative, backed by Rhode Island lawmakers, for making the marina-side reopening possible. The bill allows businesses impacted by disasters to operate outdoors for up to 18 months.

“It’s amazing… it’s encouraging,” Raso told reporters, reflecting on the outpouring of help from neighbors and local officials. Staff remain optimistic, with Marcus Colantonio noting, “With change, there’s going to be good things to come.”

Matunuck Oyster Bar, recently named one of USA Today’s best restaurants in America, will continue to serve its signature pond-to-plate fare. Funds raised since the fire are helping support employees who lost wages during the closure.