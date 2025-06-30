Bob Dylan Surprises Fans, Performs Iconic Song Live After 15-Year Hiatus

HOLLYWOOD, CA – JANUARY 12: Musician Bob Dylan onstage during the 17th Annual Critics’ Choice Movie Awards held at The Hollywood Palladium on January 12, 2012 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for VH1)

Fans at the FirstBank Amphitheater in Franklin, Tennessee, witnessed a historic moment Wednesday night as Bob Dylan performed his legendary anthem “The Times They Are a-Changin’” live for the first time in 15 years. The 84-year-old icon, known for his unpredictable setlists, stunned the Outlaw Music Festival crowd with a slow, reflective rendition of the 1964 classic, accompanying himself on piano and harmonica.

Dylan’s last public performance of the song was at the White House in February 2010, during an event honoring the Civil Rights Movement with President Barack Obama in attendance. Since then, the song—an enduring protest anthem and a touchstone of the 1960s—had been absent from his live shows, despite being one of his most celebrated works.

The Franklin audience, unaware of what to expect, erupted with excitement as Bob Dylan launched into the opening lines. The stripped-down arrangement highlighted the song’s timeless message, resonating with both longtime fans and new listeners. Social media quickly lit up with clips and reactions, capturing the emotion of the moment.

“The Times They Are a-Changin’” remains one of Dylan’s most covered songs, performed by artists from Nina Simone to Bruce Springsteen. Its reappearance on stage not only delighted concertgoers but also reignited conversations about the song’s enduring relevance in today’s world.