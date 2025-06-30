19 Massachusetts Swimming Spots Closed Due to High Bacteria Levels Amid Summer Heat

As temperatures soar across Massachusetts, state health officials have closed 19 popular swimming areas after routine tests revealed unsafe bacteria levels in the water. The closures, announced Monday, come at a time when many residents are seeking relief from the heat, making the news especially disappointing for beach goers.

The Massachusetts Department of Public Health (DPH) monitors water quality at public swimming areas throughout the summer, testing for harmful bacteria such as E. coli and enterococcus. These bacteria, often washed into lakes and ponds by stormwater runoff, can cause stomach illnesses and respiratory issues in swimmers. Closures remain in effect until follow-up testing confirms the water is safe again.

Since 2003, the state has used GPS mapping to track and manage water testing at beaches, ensuring precise monitoring of each location. On Cape Cod, Barnstable County health officials conduct most of the sampling, supported by federal funding to maintain rigorous safety standards.

Swimmers can find real-time updates on the Massachusetts Beach Water Quality website.