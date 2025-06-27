Win Cyndi Lauper Tickets All Week!

Cyndi Lauper is coming to the Xfinity Center on July 17th—and 105.7 WROR is giving you the chance to be there for what promises to be an unforgettable night!

All week long, you can win a pair of tickets to see this iconic artist live. Whether you've been a fan since the ‘80s or discovered her music more recently, this is your chance to experience Cyndi Lauper’s legendary voice, energy, and unforgettable style—live under the summer night sky.

But that’s not all. Every daily winner is automatically entered for the grand prize: two incredible up-front seats. Imagine watching the entire show just a few rows from the stage, feeling the energy, hearing every note like it’s being played just for you. This is a concert experience most fans only dream about—and you could be the one who gets to live it.

It’s easy to enter: just listen to 105.7 WROR each weekday at 8AM, 10AM, 12PM, 3PM, and 5PM for the Code Word. Then enter the Code Word below and submit. That’s it. You’re entered for a shot at a pair of tickets—and maybe even the best seats in the house.

🎟️ Here’s what you could win:

2 tickets to see Cyndi Lauper live at the Xfinity Center on July 17th

Each winner qualifies for the grand prize: 2 premium up-front seats

Just picture it: warm summer air, an electric crowd, and Cyndi Lauper on stage performing songs that have soundtracked your life—from “Time After Time” to “True Colors.” Maybe you’ll take your best friend, your partner, or someone who’s never seen her live before. However you spend the night, it’ll be one to remember.