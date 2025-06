As summer heats up, Massachusetts readies itself for one of the most anticipated traditions of the year: Independence Day fireworks. There’s something magical about gathering with friends and family on a warm July evening, the sky buzzing with anticipation, and then watching as bursts of color light up the night in celebration of America’s birthday. Whether you’re a lifelong local or visiting for the holiday, the 2025 Independence Day fireworks in Massachusetts promise unforgettable moments and a true sense of community spirit.

From the iconic Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular on the Charles River—celebrating its 51st year with a star-studded lineup—to small-town displays that bring neighbors together, nearly every corner of the Bay State will be aglow this Fourth of July. Towns big and small are hosting events throughout the week, with some displays lighting up the sky as early as late June and others stretching into mid-July, ensuring everyone has a chance to join the festivities.

This list compiles all the must-see 2025 Independence Day fireworks in Massachusetts, organized by date and location, so you can easily find a show near you. Whether you’re searching for “fireworks near me” or planning a festive road trip, you’ll discover the perfect spot to celebrate the Fourth. So grab your lawn chairs, pack a picnic, and get ready to experience the sparkle and excitement that only Independence Day in Massachusetts can deliver.

2025 Independence Day Fireworks in Massachusetts

June 27, 2025

Auburn – 9:30 PM at Pappas Recreation Complex, 203 Pakachoag Street (Rain date: July 2)

– 9:30 PM at Pappas Recreation Complex, 203 Pakachoag Street (Rain date: July 2) Framingham – 9:30 PM at Farm Pond, 100 Dudley Road (Rain date: June 28)

– 9:30 PM at Farm Pond, 100 Dudley Road (Rain date: June 28) Holyoke – 9:15 PM at Holyoke Community College, 303 Homestead Avenue (Rain date: June 29)

June 28, 2025

Braintree – 9:30 PM at Braintree High School, 128 Town Street (Rain date: June 29)

– 9:30 PM at Braintree High School, 128 Town Street (Rain date: June 29) Chicopee – 9:30 PM at Szot Park, 927 Sgt. Tracy Drive (Rain date: June 29)

– 9:30 PM at Szot Park, 927 Sgt. Tracy Drive (Rain date: June 29) Easthampton – 9:00 PM at 95 Park Hill Road (Rain date: June 29)

– 9:00 PM at 95 Park Hill Road (Rain date: June 29) Halifax – 9:00 PM at Halifax Elementary School Athletic Fields, 464 Plymouth Street (Rain date: June 29)

– 9:00 PM at Halifax Elementary School Athletic Fields, 464 Plymouth Street (Rain date: June 29) Hanover – 9:15 PM at Ballfields behind Center School, 65 Silver Street (Rain date: June 29)

– 9:15 PM at Ballfields behind Center School, 65 Silver Street (Rain date: June 29) Mashpee – 9:00 PM at Mashpee High School, 500 Old Barnstable Road (Rain date: June 29)

– 9:00 PM at Mashpee High School, 500 Old Barnstable Road (Rain date: June 29) Middleton – 9:20 PM at Town Transfer Station, Natsue Way (Rain date: June 29)

– 9:20 PM at Town Transfer Station, Natsue Way (Rain date: June 29) Millis – 9:15 PM at Baseball field behind High School, 245 Plain Street (Rain date: June 29)

– 9:15 PM at Baseball field behind High School, 245 Plain Street (Rain date: June 29) Milton – 10:00 PM at Governor Hutchinson's Field, Adams Street (Rain date: June 29)

– 10:00 PM at Governor Hutchinson's Field, Adams Street (Rain date: June 29) Pepperell – 9:30 PM at Nissitissit Middle School Athletic Fields, Chase Avenue (Rain date: June 29)

– 9:30 PM at Nissitissit Middle School Athletic Fields, Chase Avenue (Rain date: June 29) Sandwich – 9:00 PM at Baseball Field, Morse Road (Rain date: June 29)

– 9:00 PM at Baseball Field, Morse Road (Rain date: June 29) Westfield – 9:15 PM at South Middle School Field, 30 W. Silver Street (Rain date: June 29)

– 9:15 PM at South Middle School Field, 30 W. Silver Street (Rain date: June 29) Wilmington – 9:00 PM at Wilmington High School Field, 159 Church Street (Rain date: June 29)

June 29, 2025

Canton – 9:15 PM at Irish Cultural Center, 200 New Boston Road (Rain date: June 30)

– 9:15 PM at Irish Cultural Center, 200 New Boston Road (Rain date: June 30) Everett – Dusk at Glendale Park, 100 Elm Street (Rain date: June 30)

– Dusk at Glendale Park, 100 Elm Street (Rain date: June 30) Waltham – 9:00 PM at Barge in Charles River, 211 Moody Street (Rain date: June 30)

– 9:00 PM at Barge in Charles River, 211 Moody Street (Rain date: June 30) Wilmington – 9:30 PM at Wilmington High School Field, 159 Church Street (Rain date: June 30)

– 9:30 PM at Wilmington High School Field, 159 Church Street (Rain date: June 30) Worcester – 9:15 PM at Golf Course, East Mountain Street (Rain date: July 13)

July 1, 2025

Haverhill – 9:15 PM at Riverside Park, 163 Lincoln Avenue (Rain date: July 2)

– 9:15 PM at Riverside Park, 163 Lincoln Avenue (Rain date: July 2) Worcester – 9:00 PM at Athletic Field, Worcester Community School, 170 Belmont Street (Rain date: July 2)

July 2, 2025

Boston – 9:00 PM at Barge off Long Wharf (Rain date: July 1)

– 9:00 PM at Barge off Long Wharf (Rain date: July 1) Chatham – Dusk at 150 Depot Road

– Dusk at 150 Depot Road Cohasset – 9:15 PM at Barge off Sandy Beach (Rain date: July 6)

– 9:15 PM at Barge off Sandy Beach (Rain date: July 6) Foxborough – 9:00 PM at Parking Lot 51, Two Patriot Place (Rain date: July 1)

– 9:00 PM at Parking Lot 51, Two Patriot Place (Rain date: July 1) Hingham – Dusk (Drone show) at Hingham Bathing Beach

– Dusk (Drone show) at Hingham Bathing Beach Lexington – 9:30 PM at Lexington High School Baseball Field, Worthen Road

– 9:30 PM at Lexington High School Baseball Field, Worthen Road Marion – 9:15 PM at Golf Course, 11 Point Road

– 9:15 PM at Golf Course, 11 Point Road Orleans – 9:15 PM at Barge off Rock Harbor Beach, 11 Bay View Drive (Rain date: July 6)

July 3, 2025

Amherst – Fireworks at dark, South Lawn next to UMass Amherst's McGuirk Alumni Stadium, Stadium Dr. (Event begins at 5:30 PM)

– Fireworks at dark, South Lawn next to UMass Amherst's McGuirk Alumni Stadium, Stadium Dr. (Event begins at 5:30 PM) Andover – 9:20 PM at Andover High School, 80 Shawsheen Road (Rain date: July 6)

– 9:20 PM at Andover High School, 80 Shawsheen Road (Rain date: July 6) Attleboro – 9:00 PM at Hayward Field, 73 North Avenue (Rain date: July 19)

– 9:00 PM at Hayward Field, 73 North Avenue (Rain date: July 19) Fitchburg – 9:30 PM at 46 Pratt Road

– 9:30 PM at 46 Pratt Road Freetown – 9:00 PM at Assonet Burial Grounds (Rain date: July 12)

– 9:00 PM at Assonet Burial Grounds (Rain date: July 12) Gloucester – 9:30 PM at Fort Area, Stage Fort Park, 1 Hough Avenue (Rain date: July 5)

– 9:30 PM at Fort Area, Stage Fort Park, 1 Hough Avenue (Rain date: July 5) Hadley – 9:15 PM at 300 Stadium Drive (Rain date: July 6)

– 9:15 PM at 300 Stadium Drive (Rain date: July 6) Lawrence – Dusk at Veterans Memorial Stadium (Rain date: July 6)

– Dusk at Veterans Memorial Stadium (Rain date: July 6) Lynn – 9:00 PM at Barge near Red Rock, 76 Marine Boulevard (Rain date: July 5)

– 9:00 PM at Barge near Red Rock, 76 Marine Boulevard (Rain date: July 5) Mattapoisett – 9:00 PM at Golf Course Driving Range, 63 County Road (Rain date: July 19)

– 9:00 PM at Golf Course Driving Range, 63 County Road (Rain date: July 19) Needham – 9:30 PM at Needham High School Parking Lot, 609 Webster Street

– 9:30 PM at Needham High School Parking Lot, 609 Webster Street New Bedford – 9:00 PM at Barge in New Bedford Harbor

– 9:00 PM at Barge in New Bedford Harbor Pittsfield – 9:00 PM at Camp Winadu, 700 Churchill Street

– 9:00 PM at Camp Winadu, 700 Churchill Street Randolph – 9:30 PM at Randolph High School Baseball Field, 70 Memorial Parkway

– 9:30 PM at Randolph High School Baseball Field, 70 Memorial Parkway Rutland – 9:20 PM at Behind ballpark at Marsh Field, 17 Pommogussett Road

– 9:20 PM at Behind ballpark at Marsh Field, 17 Pommogussett Road Sharon – 9:30 PM at Barge on Lake Massapoag, 196 Pond Street (Rain date: July 6)

– 9:30 PM at Barge on Lake Massapoag, 196 Pond Street (Rain date: July 6) South Deerfield – 8:45 PM at Open field at Tree House Brewing, 1 Community Place (Rain date: July 12)

– 8:45 PM at Open field at Tree House Brewing, 1 Community Place (Rain date: July 12) South Hadley – 9:30 PM at 100 Mosier Street (Rain date: July 5)

– 9:30 PM at 100 Mosier Street (Rain date: July 5) Tewksbury – 9:30 PM at 286 Livingston Street (Rain date: July 6)

– 9:30 PM at 286 Livingston Street (Rain date: July 6) Walpole – 9:30 PM at Joe Morgan Memorial Field, 220 School Street (Rain date: July 6)

– 9:30 PM at Joe Morgan Memorial Field, 220 School Street (Rain date: July 6) Weymouth – 9:15 PM at Barge off Wessagusett Beach

– 9:15 PM at Barge off Wessagusett Beach Worcester – 9:00 PM at Institute Park, 82 Salisbury Street

July 4, 2025

Acton – 9:30 PM at Behind Nara Park, 25 Ledge Rock Way

– 9:30 PM at Behind Nara Park, 25 Ledge Rock Way Agawam – 9:30 PM at Six Flags Amusement Park, Picnic Grove, 1623 Main Street (Rain date: July 11, 12 or 13)

– 9:30 PM at Six Flags Amusement Park, Picnic Grove, 1623 Main Street (Rain date: July 11, 12 or 13) Amesbury – 9:30 PM at Woodsom Farm, 223 Lions Mouth Road (Rain date: July 5)

– 9:30 PM at Woodsom Farm, 223 Lions Mouth Road (Rain date: July 5) Bellingham – 9:00 PM at 60 Blackstone Street (Rain date: July 6)

– 9:00 PM at 60 Blackstone Street (Rain date: July 6) Beverly – 9:15 PM at Barge 800' off West Beach, 121 West Street (Rain date: July 5)

– 9:15 PM at Barge 800' off West Beach, 121 West Street (Rain date: July 5) Boston – 9:40 PM at 5 barges in Charles River (Rain date: July 5)

– 9:40 PM at 5 barges in Charles River (Rain date: July 5) Bridgewater – 9:30 PM at Legion Field, 200 South Street

– 9:30 PM at Legion Field, 200 South Street Edgartown – 9:15 PM at Edgartown Harbor (Rain date: July 5)

– 9:15 PM at Edgartown Harbor (Rain date: July 5) Fall River – 9:30 PM at Barge in Taunton River, 1338 Davol Street (Rain date: July 5)

– 9:30 PM at Barge in Taunton River, 1338 Davol Street (Rain date: July 5) Falmouth – 9:00 PM at Falmouth Heights Beach

– 9:00 PM at Falmouth Heights Beach Greenfield – 9:20 PM at 89 Wisdom Way (Rain date: July 5)

– 9:20 PM at 89 Wisdom Way (Rain date: July 5) Harwich – 9:15 PM at 3 Mini barges off Wequassett Inn (Rain date: July 3)

– 9:15 PM at 3 Mini barges off Wequassett Inn (Rain date: July 3) Lowell – 9:00 PM at Pedestrian Walkway, Aiken Street (Rain date: July 5)

– 9:00 PM at Pedestrian Walkway, Aiken Street (Rain date: July 5) Marblehead – 9:15 PM at Barge in Marblehead Harbor, Commercial Street Wharf (Rain date: July 5)

– 9:15 PM at Barge in Marblehead Harbor, Commercial Street Wharf (Rain date: July 5) Nahant – 9:00 PM at Bailey's Point Park, Bass Point Road (Rain date: July 6)

– 9:00 PM at Bailey's Point Park, Bass Point Road (Rain date: July 6) Nantucket – 9:00 PM at Jetties Beach

– 9:00 PM at Jetties Beach Newton – 9:10 PM at Albemarle Field

– 9:10 PM at Albemarle Field North Adams – 9:15 PM at 400 Curran Highway (Rain date: July 5)

– 9:15 PM at 400 Curran Highway (Rain date: July 5) Pittsfield – 9:00 PM at Wahcona Park, 105 Wahcona Street (Rain date: July 5)

– 9:00 PM at Wahcona Park, 105 Wahcona Street (Rain date: July 5) Plymouth – 9:30 PM at 3 mini barges in Plymouth Harbor, Town Wharf (Rain date: July 13)

– 9:30 PM at 3 mini barges in Plymouth Harbor, Town Wharf (Rain date: July 13) Provincetown – 9:00 PM at MacMillan Pier, 24 MacMillan Wharf (Rain date: July 5)

– 9:00 PM at MacMillan Pier, 24 MacMillan Wharf (Rain date: July 5) Salem – 9:00 PM at Derby Wharf, 160 Derby Street (Rain date: August 2)

– 9:00 PM at Derby Wharf, 160 Derby Street (Rain date: August 2) Salisbury – 10:15 PM at Salisbury Beach, barge 1000' from shore

– 10:15 PM at Salisbury Beach, barge 1000' from shore Springfield – 9:30 PM at Memorial Bridge (Rain date: July 5)

– 9:30 PM at Memorial Bridge (Rain date: July 5) Wakefield – 9:30 PM at End of Beacon Street (Rain date: July 6)

– 9:30 PM at End of Beacon Street (Rain date: July 6) Williamstown – 9:15 PM at 215 South Street

– 9:15 PM at 215 South Street Winthrop – 9:20 PM at Coughlin Park, 30 Bay View Avenue (Rain date: July 5)

July 5, 2025

Charlton – 9:15 PM at Tree House Brewing Co., 129 Sturbridge Road (Rain date: July 12)

– 9:15 PM at Tree House Brewing Co., 129 Sturbridge Road (Rain date: July 12) East Brookfield – 9:15 PM at Old Landfill, Connie Mack Drive (Rain date: July 6)

– 9:15 PM at Old Landfill, Connie Mack Drive (Rain date: July 6) Franklin – 10:00 PM at High School, 218 Oak Street

– 10:00 PM at High School, 218 Oak Street Greenfield – 9:35 PM at Poet's Seat Tower, Mountain Road (Rain date: July 6)

– 9:35 PM at Poet's Seat Tower, Mountain Road (Rain date: July 6) Methuen – 9:30 PM at Exit 4 off-ramp of MA-Route 213, Pleasant Valley Street (Rain date: July 12)

– 9:30 PM at Exit 4 off-ramp of MA-Route 213, Pleasant Valley Street (Rain date: July 12) Middleborough – 10:00 PM at Battis Field/Pierce Playground, Jackson Street (Rain date: July 6)

– 10:00 PM at Battis Field/Pierce Playground, Jackson Street (Rain date: July 6) Milford – 9:00 PM at Clark Island (Rain date: July 11)

– 9:00 PM at Clark Island (Rain date: July 11) Osterville – 9:30 PM at 2 Barges in Tims Cove, Cove Lane (Rain date: July 6)

– 9:30 PM at 2 Barges in Tims Cove, Cove Lane (Rain date: July 6) Salisbury – 10:15 PM at Salisbury Beach, barge 1000' from shore

– 10:15 PM at Salisbury Beach, barge 1000' from shore Wrentham – 9:00 PM at Barge on Lake Pearl, 41 Woolford Road

July 6, 2025

North Andover – 9:30 PM at Hayes Stadium, 495 Main Street

July 7, 2025

Groton – Dusk at Town Field

July 11, 2025

Scituate – 10:00 PM at Behind St. Mary's Hall, 14 Edward Foster Road (Rain date: July 12)

– 10:00 PM at Behind St. Mary's Hall, 14 Edward Foster Road (Rain date: July 12) Worcester – After game at Fitton Football Stadium, Fitton Avenue

July 12, 2025