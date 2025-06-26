RIPTA Summer Service Introduces Free Fares, More Frequent Buses in Newport

The Rhode Island Public Transit Authority (RIPTA) has implemented seasonal service changes effective Saturday, June 21. These changes have been made to better serve residents and visitors in Newport and across Aquidneck Island during the busy summer season.

What's Changing for Newport?

Service on Route 67 (Bellevue/Mansions) will be more frequent, with buses running every 20 minutes on weekdays and every 15 minutes on weekends.

Through a partnership with Discover Newport and the Episcopal Diocese of Rhode Island, Route 67 and Route 68 (CCRI Newport/Memorial Boulevard/First Beach) buses are free for all passengers from May 23 through Oct. 31.

RIPTA is also increasing weekend service between the Newport Park & Ride lot and the Newport Transportation Center, with buses running every 15 minutes from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. The free shuttle service connecting to the Providence/Newport ferry will also return for the season.

How Are Commuters Affected?

Commuters on the Route 60 (Providence/Newport) bus line will find readjusted weekday schedules. For example, buses serving the Naval Undersea Warfare Center (NUWC) have been adjusted to better coordinate with employee shift times.

The Route 14 (West Bay) bus has undergone minor adjustments to its weekday afternoon and evening trip schedules. The 4:01 p.m. departure from Newport will now leave at 4:15 p.m., while the 6:10 p.m. and 7:10 p.m. trips to Providence will depart five minutes later.

What About the Beaches?