Portions of Newport’s Cliff Walk Closed for Trail Repairs
Portions of a popular Newport attraction will be temporarily inaccessible to visitors. A section of the nationally recognized Cliff Walk, a 3.5-mile public access walkway that straddles the eastern edge…
Portions of a popular Newport attraction will be temporarily inaccessible to visitors.
A section of the nationally recognized Cliff Walk, a 3.5-mile public access walkway that straddles the eastern edge of Newport, is closed for repair due to a partial collapse of the trail that occurred in 2022. The affected portion of the trail runs between Narragansett Avenue and Webster Avenue. A detour around this work zone takes visitors west along Narragansett Avenue, south along Ochre Point Avenue, and back east along Webster Street.
According to a Providence Journal report, the Cliff Walk attracts approximately 1.3 million visitors annually to explore the trail. It is open daily from sunrise to sunset.
Part of the appeal of the Cliff Walk relevant is the proximity of the trail to the city's famous Gilded Age mansions. Many of these mansions have trail markers with QR codes explaining their significance.
Famous spots along the trail include the following:
- Anglesea mansion
- Beechwood mansion
- Chinese Tea House
- Land's End mansion
- Marble House mansion
- Rosecliff mansion
- Rough Point mansion
- Salve Regina University
- The Breakers mansion
- The Chandler Hotel
- The Forty Steps
- The Waves mansion
- Vinland Estate
The Cliff Walk has 10 access points along its length:
- Bellevue Avenue at Bailey's Beach (considered the end of the trail)
- Cliff Terrace
- Ledge Road
- Marine Avenue
- Memorial Boulevard at Easton's Beach (considered the beginning of the trail)
- Ruggles Avenue
- Seaview Avenue
- Shepard Avenue
- The Forty Steps entrance on Narragansett Avenue
- Webster Avenue