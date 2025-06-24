Providence-Newport Ferry Returns for 10th Season of Service

The Providence-Newport Ferry has set sail for its 10th season of service to Rhode Islanders. The new season launched on Friday, June 20, with the ferry offering four daily round trips seven days a week. Additionally, the ferry will make weekend stops in Bristol.

“The return of the Providence-Newport Ferry is a welcome sign of another great Rhode Island summer,” Rhode Island Gov. Dan McKee said in a statement shared with What's Up NewP. “It's a fantastic resource for an affordable and highly enjoyable way to travel between Providence and Newport.”

The Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) began the ferry service in 2016 as an alternative form of transportation between the two cities. The service alleviates passengers from driving and parking between the two locations while cutting vehicle emissions in the region. To date, more than 318,000 passengers have taken the ferry.

The ferry will run through Columbus Day weekend (Oct. 13). Service to Bristol will operate on weekends through Labor Day. RIDOT will also operate special ferries to Bristol for the Bristol Fourth of July parade.

The ferry's cost is $12 each way for adults and $6 each way for children, older adults, individuals with disabilities, and Medicare cardholders. Bikes and pets are allowed aboard for no additional charge. Free parking is available at the Providence terminal at 25 India St.

Tickets are available at www.RideTheBayRI.com, by calling 800-BOATRIDE, and by visiting the Providence ferry terminal. Passengers departing from the Newport ferry terminal at Perrotti Park, 39 America's Cup Ave., or the Bristol ferry terminal at the Bristol Maritime Center, 127 Thames St., can purchase their tickets online or on the ferry.