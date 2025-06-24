Nightmares Might Actually Kill You

Sleepless woman suffering from insomnia, sleep apnea or stress. Tired and exhausted lady. Headache or migraine. Awake in the middle of the night. Frustrated person with problem. Alarm clock with time.

So here's something that’ll keep you up tonight—turns out nightmares might be killing us. Literally.

A new study out of England found that if you're having nightmares once a week or more, you're three times more likely to die before 70.

THREE. TIMES.

That’s not just a bad night’s sleep—that’s a full-blown death prophecy in your REM cycle.

Hi, I’m Lauren, and I have nightmares constantly.

Like, almost every night. Which is now extremely concerning. Just the other night I dreamt my husband Dave was mauled by a grizzly bear. A full-on bear attack. In the middle of a national park. And somehow I was just watching. Also, I regularly dream that I’m swimming with sharks.

So peaceful, right?

Apparently, this isn’t just my brain being a twisted little drama queen. Researchers tracked people over two decades (TWO DECADES!), and the ones who had frequent nightmares were not only more likely to die early—they also aged faster.

You know, just in case early death wasn’t terrifying enough.

Why? Blame cortisol. That’s your body’s stress hormone, and it goes haywire during nightmares. The researchers said our bodies basically treat nightmare stress like real-life stress.

So your brain thinks the bear is real.

Or the sharks. Or that thing where your teeth fall out and you show up to work naked.

All that cortisol flying around messes with your cells and speeds up aging. So first you look older, and then—surprise!—you die younger.

Isn’t sleep supposed to be restorative? I thought bedtime was for winding down, not accelerating my journey to the grave.

So what does this mean? Should I just stop sleeping? Is it time for dream therapy? Can someone tell my subconscious to CHILL?

Either way, the next time someone tells you they “had the craziest dream last night,” maybe back away slowly. They might be aging at warp speed.