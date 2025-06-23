ZUMIX to Launch Summer Concert Series in Piers Park on July 13

ZUMIX will launch its annual summer concert series on Sunday, July 13, in Piers Park. The first concert will align with ZUMIX's annual Walk for Music, a fundraiser for the nonprofit, and the beginning of Eastie Week, a celebration of cultural and musical heritage in East Boston. Local Eastie band Don't Be Denied will headline the show. An opening set will be performed by Voces, ZUMIX's youth vocal ensemble.

According to an East Boston Times-Free Press report, each of the family-friendly concerts will take place from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Piers Park, 95 Marginal St. in East Boston. The concerts will open with young musicians from ZUMIX's programs.

Here's a look at the lineup of performers for the summer concert series:

July 20: Latin hip-hop group FM Collective

Latin hip-hop group FM Collective July 27: Boston-based artist Eph See

Boston-based artist Eph See Aug. 3: Jazz collective Women in World Jazz

Jazz collective Women in World Jazz Aug. 10: Musical storytellers Kapatid Kud

Musical storytellers Kapatid Kud Aug. 17: Soul musician Evan Goodrow and two ZUMIX youth bands

Soul musician Evan Goodrow and two ZUMIX youth bands Aug. 24: Puerto Rican cuatro player Juan Nieves and ZUMIX's Latin ensemble ¿Porqué Puma?

The nonprofit ZUMIX works to empower young people to build successful futures for themselves through community, music, technology, and creative employment. ZUMIX serves approximately 1,000 young people ages 7-18 by offering free and low-cost programs in audio engineering, audio and video storytelling, instrumental music, performance, radio, and songwriting.