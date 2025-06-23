Harpoon Brewery Opens Third Location in New Hampshire

A new spot joins Manchester's downtown scene as Harpoon Brewery opens its doors at 217 Canal Street. The latest location, situated in Queen City Center, welcomed its first customers on June 20, 2025.

Inside this spacious 9,216-square-foot beer spot, visitors can choose from 215 indoor seats, grab a spot at the big 50-person bar, or relax in the outdoor beer garden alongside 80 other beer enthusiasts.

"Harpoon has die-hard fans across the Northeast and beyond... We're excited to give craft beer lovers an exciting new public house destination," said Charlie Storey to Mass Brew Bros.

Beer comes from 20 taps, blending new creations from their 3.5-barrel system with popular favorites. If beer's not your thing, they offer wine and cocktails too.

Head chef John Maggs serves up pub food, fresh pizzas, and local favorites. The highlight? Their "Tender Town Tower" - a tribute to Manchester's famous chicken tenders. Brunch is available on weekends.

They're open from 11 a.m. on weekdays until 11 p.m. Weekend hours start at 10 a.m., with Sundays closing at 10 p.m. You'll spot them next to the historic R.G. Sullivan Cigar Company building.

In '86, three college buddies started this brewing venture, getting Massachusetts' first brewing license since Prohibition ended. Their inspiration? Time spent in European pubs during their travels.

They expanded to Vermont in 2000, buying Catamount Brewery when their Boston operation couldn't match growing demand.