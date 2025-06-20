ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Win The B-52s Tickets All Week Long!

105.7 Presents

105.7 WROR
Bright pink background with The B-52s tour art, "105.7 WROR code word" written in yellow to the right of image.

Get ready for a night of unforgettable music and high-energy fun—The B-52s are coming to the Xfinity Center on October 2nd, and 105.7 WROR wants to send you there!

We’re giving away a pair of tickets each weekday to see one of the most iconic bands of the ’80s live on stage. From "Love Shack" to "Rock Lobster," The B-52s know how to bring the party—and now you could be part of it. Imagine a crisp October night under the stars, surrounded by fellow fans, dancing and singing along to the hits that defined a generation.

It’s easy to enter! Just listen to 105.7 WROR all week long for the special code word we’ll announce on-air. Once you hear it, plug in the code word below. You'll have chances at 8am, 10am, 12pm, 3pm, and 5pm every day.

That’s it—you’re in the running!

Whether you're a lifelong fan or just discovering The B-52s’ infectious sound, this show promises to be a blast from start to finish. Picture yourself swaying to "Roam" with your best friend, your partner, or a family member who grew up on these songs just like you did. This is your chance to make a new memory with music that’s stood the test of time.

Five lucky winners will be chosen—why not be one of them?

Tickets are on sale Friday, June 20th at 10am.

Enter The Code Word Below:

Contest Rules

Live NationThe B-52'sXfinity Center
105.7 WRORWriter
Related Stories
Bag of Cocaine
UncategorizedHow Much Cocaine Is Floating in Nantucket’s Sewage? A New Test Could Have the AnswersMichael Vyskocil
Go Through Security Before Arriving at the Airport. Logan to Test ‘Remote Terminals’ in 2026
UncategorizedGo Through Security Before Arriving at the Airport. Logan to Test ‘Remote Terminals’ in 2026Michael Vyskocil
Mint green background with B-52s & Devo tour art.
ContestsWin The B-52s & Devo Tickets!105.7 WROR
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect