Win The B-52s Tickets All Week Long!

Get ready for a night of unforgettable music and high-energy fun—The B-52s are coming to the Xfinity Center on October 2nd, and 105.7 WROR wants to send you there!

We’re giving away a pair of tickets each weekday to see one of the most iconic bands of the ’80s live on stage. From "Love Shack" to "Rock Lobster," The B-52s know how to bring the party—and now you could be part of it. Imagine a crisp October night under the stars, surrounded by fellow fans, dancing and singing along to the hits that defined a generation.

It’s easy to enter! Just listen to 105.7 WROR all week long for the special code word we’ll announce on-air. Once you hear it, plug in the code word below. You'll have chances at 8am, 10am, 12pm, 3pm, and 5pm every day.

That’s it—you’re in the running!

Whether you're a lifelong fan or just discovering The B-52s’ infectious sound, this show promises to be a blast from start to finish. Picture yourself swaying to "Roam" with your best friend, your partner, or a family member who grew up on these songs just like you did. This is your chance to make a new memory with music that’s stood the test of time.

Five lucky winners will be chosen—why not be one of them?

Tickets are on sale Friday, June 20th at 10am.