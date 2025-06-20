No More Beach Balls in Chatham’s July 4 Parade. More Safety Changes Planned

Attendees of Chatham's July 4 parade shouldn't expect to receive blown-up beach balls at this year's event.

Mahi Gold, which has been distributing beach balls at the parade for 15 years, will hand out deflated beach balls this year after members of the town's Independence Parade committee raised concerns about the safety of passing out inflated beach balls.

“It's like an accident waiting to happen,” said committee chair Steve DeBoer to the Cape Cod Chronicle. “It was causing problems and concerns, mainly for safety.”

Although no incidents have taken place related to the clothing shop's beach ball distribution from its parade float, owner Becky Voelkel said she understands the concerns. Each year, crowds of more than 40,000 people line the parade route, including children, eagerly awaiting the giveaways.

According to the Cape Cod Chronicle, in past years, Mahi Gold's parade team has blown up 3,000 beach balls to give out. This year, only a small number will be inflated and will be kept securely on a float while marchers distribute deflated beach balls to parade attendees.

In addition to Mahi Gold's plan to alter its beach ball distribution practice, overall safety concerns have influenced this year's parade planning. Chatham's Police Chief Michael Anderson told the Cape Cod Chronicle that police, fire, emergency management, and public works departments have all been working to create safety plans around the parade and fireworks planned at Veterans Field on July 2.