New England Lake Ranks Ninth in USA Today’s 2025 Best Lakes List

Lake Champlain, stretching 107 miles along the border of Vermont and New York, has been named the ninth-best lake in the United States by USA Today's 2025 10Best Readers' Choice Awards. The annual list is determined by public votes after travel experts nominate the finalists, highlighting Lake Champlain’s status as a top destination for outdoor adventure and relaxation.

Known for its scenic beauty and year-round activities, Lake Champlain offers everything from winter ice fishing to summer swimming. Its shoreline features state parks, islands, and vibrant cities like Burlington, Vermont, which is celebrated for its lively waterfront, dining, and music festivals. On the New York side, Plattsburgh provides easy lake access and a welcoming downtown.

USA Today praised Lake Champlain for its breathtaking views and recreational opportunities, including boating, fishing, and wildlife watching. The lake’s rich history as a former colonial trade route adds to its allure, attracting both history buffs and nature lovers.

Other New England lakes also earned recognition this year. Weirs Beach at Lake Winnipesaukee in New Hampshire ranked tenth among the best lake beaches, while Echo Lake placed seventh for swimming spots.